Overstock.com (OSTK) ICE Investment 'Adds Clout' - Needham & Company

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Anna Andreeva reiterated a Buy rating and...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Chevron doubles stock repurchase plans to up to $10 billion per year

Shares of Chevron Corp. CVX, +2.58% rose 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday after the oil giant doubled its guidance for per-year share repurchases and raised its target for return on capital employed. At the company's investor meeting, the company said it now expects to buy back $5 billion to $10 billion worth of stock per year, up from its previous guidance of $3 billion to $5 billion. That buybacks could represent 1.8% to 3.6% of Chevron's market capitalization of $280.45 billion as of Monday's close. And the company now targets a 12% return on capital employed in 2026 at with Brent crude at $60 a barrel, and 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of operating cash flow per share by 2026. Chevron also affirmed its targets to lower carbon intensity of operations and grow new energy businesses. "We're aiming to grow cash flow and return more of it to shareholders, leveraging our strengths to deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world," said Chief Executive Michael Wirth. The stock has run up 28.5% over the past three months through Monday, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) CEO Anant Bhalla on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2021 9:00 AM ET. Welcome to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call. At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Julie Heidemann,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WTHI

A shorter work week, cash to invest: Companies add perks to attract workers

It's a job seekers' market, and employers are stepping up their benefits in a bid to attract and retain workers. People are walking away from their jobs in droves, with a record number of workers quitting their jobs last year, according to the Labor Department. And with nearly 11 million job openings at the end of December, companies are having a hard time hiring -- and keeping -- employees.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Higher Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 6.6% higher at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. Time-frame % Change (+/-) Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved higher in tandem with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 11% to $1.9 trillion at press time. DOGE...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nio stock pulls back, after reporting near 10% jump in February EV deliveries

Nio Inc. NIO, +9.07% reported overnight that February deliveries rose 9.9% from a year ago to 6,131 electric vehicles. The deliveries in the month consisted of 1,084 ES8 six- or seven-seat smart electric SUVs, 3,309 ES6 five-seat SUVs and 1,738 EC6 five-seat coupe SUV. The China-based EV maker's stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading, after it ran up 9.1% on Monday following the company's announcement that proposed a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong exchange. Nio's stock has tumbled 40.4% over the past three months through Monday, while the iShares MSCI China ETF.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Lucid Delivers More Bad News

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report is not done with bad news. The Californian luxury electric vehicle maker, which started car production five months ago, has still not found a way to solve its production problems. And it's not sure things will get any better anytime soon....
BUSINESS

