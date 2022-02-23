ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grading Rookies: Thunder Second Round Picks Have Flourished

By Chris Becker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

It’s not only the first-round picks making an impact for the Thunder.

The pair of Oklahoma City second rounders have both played massive roles in the Thunders season so far.

Here are the grades for the pair of second rounders at the All-Star Break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwjZt_0eMrLK2t00
Alonzo Adams/ USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Pick No. 32)

Grade: C+

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has served a large role for Oklahoma City this season. He has been playing as their center, which isn’t his natural position.

Robinson-Earl fits the mold of a typical NBA power forward, but has been the Thunder’s primary big to this point in the season. Overall he has played well while filling in at this new position. While he’s currently dealing with a foot injury, Robinson-Earl is averaging 7.1 points and nearly six rebounds per game.

Robinson-Earl earns a C+ grade, but a positive version of the grade. Expectations were not high for the Villanova rookie and he has played just as good as he’s needed too.

Robinson-Earl’s potential with the Thunder is high though, his ceiling could be maximized if he is able to move to a power forward role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SSmU_0eMrLK2t00
Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Wiggins (Pick No. 55)

Grade: C

A contract wasn’t guaranteed for Aaron Wiggins for most of the first part of the season.

On Feb. 12, that changed, as the Thunder signed Wiggins to a four-year worth $6.4 million. He hasn’t broken the stat sheet, but he’s done enough to work into a rotational role and has played well in the lineup. Wiggins is playing 22.4 minutes per game in his 34 games, and in the last ten games he’s played 27 minutes per contest.

He’s averaging just over seven points per game and 3.4 rebounds. Wiggins is 6-foot-4 as a shooting guard and provides some solid length at the position behind the likes of Josh Giddey and Lu Dort.

Wiggins' best stretch of games came at the end of December and beginning of January. In the stretch of seven games from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7 Wiggins scored 10 or more points in every games. This included a career high 24 in the stretch, as he also averaged just over 12 points per game.

Wiggins has earned his contract and his role alleviating some pressure in the second half of the season.

The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
Inside The Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander Shines, Suns Late Flurry Downs Thunder

Oklahoma City battled down to the wire after capturing a third quarter lead, but couldn't overcome Phoenix's star power late, falling 124-104 to the Suns. The Thunder were plagued by a slow start, as the starters couldn’t seem to get on the same page in the first quarter. Eight turnovers turnovers early helped the Suns build a big first quarter lead. Phoenix took a 31-14 lead heading into the second frame.
NBA
