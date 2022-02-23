ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Qred expands to Norway

finextra.com
 3 days ago

Sweden’s fastest growing fintech company Qred, continues to expand its business and is now setting up shop in Norway. Just as in many other markets, Norwegian small businesses are severely under banked. Where...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Norway lifts final COVID curbs on social distancing

Norway on Saturday lifted its final COVID restrictions, scrapping social distancing and masks in crowded spaces despite a surge in Omicron infections. "The metre is disappearing. We are taking away the recommendation on social distancing," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters at a press conference. "Now we can now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hypebae

Norway To Add Gender-Neutral Pronoun to the Dictionary

The language council in Norway has announced a possible inclusive change to the country’s dictionaries. Within a year, the country in Europe will add the term “hen” to accompany the feminine “hun” and masculine “han.”. The gender-neutral pronoun was believed to not be possible...
EUROPE
Reuters

Norway to end most pandemic curbs

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway will scrap nearly all its remaining COVID-19 lockdown measures as high levels of coronavirus infections are unlikely to jeopardise health services, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Saturday. The Nordic country, which removed most curbs on Feb. 1, will still keep some restrictions for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Norway oil firms raise 2022 investment forecasts

OSLO – Oil and gas firms in Norway have raised this year’s investment forecasts as they seek to benefit from pandemic-era tax incentives intended to boost activity, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday. The biggest business sector in Norway now expects to invest 159.5 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwegian#Nordic
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Small Business
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

US sees China watching Ukraine crisis as proxy for Taiwan

The Biden administration increasingly believes that China is gauging the U.S. response to the Ukraine crisis as a proxy for how America would deal with more aggressive action by Beijing against Taiwan, according to three senior officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s decision to go forward with plans to visit...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

By invading Ukraine, Putin loses allies in eastern Europe

PRAGUE (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked the former Soviet satellite states of Central and Eastern Europe, drawing strong condemnation even from the region’s most pro-Kremlin politicians. For some of the countries that fled the Soviet bloc following a series of anti-communist revolutions more than...
POLITICS
Wired

China Is About to Regulate AI—and the World Is Watching

Wen Li, a Shanghai marketer in the hospitality industry, first suspected that an algorithm was messing with her when she and a friend used the same ride-hailing app one evening. Wen’s friend, who less frequently ordered rides in luxury cars, saw a lower price for the same ride. Wen blamed...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy