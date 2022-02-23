The Shady Side Of Erika Girardi

Erika Jayne’s legal turmoil isn’t going away anytime soon. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star might have recently been dismissed from a major Illinois lawsuit regarding the embezzlement allegations against her — reportedly set to be refiled in California — but she’s now the subject of a new, separate claim. “Page Six” reported that Jayne and her company, EJ Global, have been sued by attorney Manuel H. Miller and his client Kathleen Bajgrowicz for Jayne’s role in alleged embezzlement by her estranged husband, the former lawyer Tom Girardi. The suit alleges that, after Girardi and Miller represented Bajgrowicz in a case against the NFL involving the death of Bajgrowicz’z son, player Chuck Osborne, Girardi did not disburse the funds to Bajgrowicz or Miller. Jayne “knew about the scheme,” the $2.1 million suit claims, to allegedly use the money for “funding her notoriously lavish lifestyle.” Jayne’s attorney, Evan C. Borges, told Vulture the new lawsuit is “another misguided effort to blame Erika for the conduct of others in which she had no part.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO