Netflix’s latest miniseries, Inventing Anna, is one of the most anticipated shows of 2022. Based on a 2018 New York Magazine article, the scandalous story about a mysterious woman named Anna Delvey who inserted herself into New York’s art and fashion worlds is the ultimate long con, and it reminds us of some of the other great grifts of the past few years, stories that have made us wonder how the world can be so full of really clever manipulators and sociopaths. The Netflix documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, about the luxury concert that never was, is a tragicomic look at concert promoter Billy McFarland, who is currently serving prison time for fraud. The Tinder Swindler is another new release on Netflix that will make us all confront our worst fear, swiping right on Mr. Wrong.

