Find out why the San Francisco teacher layoff vote didn’t happen after all

By Sara Stinson
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After a day of press conferences and protests, the layoff plan was never voted on because the San Francisco school board meeting stopped abruptly.

It was brought to the board’s attention that the meeting agenda was not properly posted online for the public to have access to – Which goes against the rules and the Brown Act.

The meeting has been postponed until tomorrow night – leaving 400 educators left to worry if they will in fact be laid off.

The teacher’s union – United Educators of San Francisco, or UESF – held a press conference yesterday where parents and staff members spoke out against the layoffs and how it would also hurt the students.

UESF says some of these educators have worked for the district for over 30 years.

The school board is voting on layoffs to avoid a $125 million dollar budget deficit next school year.

The district says it has to cut millions in funding to certain programs and jobs or else the state will take over.

The state saying the district was spending at high rates despite years of declining enrollment.

Teachers, staff and parents protesting say there are better ways to cut funding than to layoff vital educators.

A San Francisco parent emotionally explained how cutting these types of staff members would directly hurt  queer children like her own.

The meeting will be held tomorrow night at 5pm with the meeting agenda posted well before on the district’s website this time.

#Layoffs#United Educators#Uesf
