It’s the easiest way to get your Girl Scout cookie fix: Cookies for a Cause
CBS47 and the Girl Scouts are teaming up to make cookie purchasing easy.
“Cookies for a Cause” will take place on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the CBS47 studios near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Gateway Boulevard at 5035 E McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA 93727.
From Caramel deLites to Thin Mints, all the favorites will be available.
