ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

It’s the easiest way to get your Girl Scout cookie fix: Cookies for a Cause

By Justin Walker
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqQvs_0eMrJj8C00

CBS47 and the Girl Scouts are teaming up to make cookie purchasing easy.

“Cookies for a Cause” will take place on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the CBS47 studios near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Gateway Boulevard at 5035 E McKinley Ave, Fresno, CA 93727.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWmFj_0eMrJj8C00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oISVI_0eMrJj8C00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cT2uw_0eMrJj8C00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xx5S4_0eMrJj8C00
CBS47 is teaming up with the Girl Scouts for our Cookies for a Cause campaign

From Caramel deLites to Thin Mints, all the favorites will be available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno K9 Jax is retiring from the police department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After seven years’ service, Fresno Police K9 Jax is retiring from the department. In a post on Facebook, the Fresno Police Department wrote that eight-year-old Jax, who is originally from Slovakia, has spent his years of service as a faithful partner to Sgt. Donovan Pope. In addition to his usual duties, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

House made of straw for sale in Northern California

BENBOW, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the northern California community of Benbow, there is an unusual house for sale. Looking at it there are no clues as to what’s within its walls – but this house was made out of bales of straw. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is currently on the market for $375,000. The home […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scout Cookie#The Girl Scouts#Thin Mints
YourCentralValley.com

Conversations for Change: Ida B. Wells honored with a Barbie doll

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — During Black History Month, Mattel announced that Ida B. Wells would be honored with her own Barbie doll. A post on Instagram about Barbie’s Inspiring Women’s series caught my attention. Recently I had the chance to sit down with Michelle Duster Ida’s great-great-granddaughter about the selection. “I was kind of like, is […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Community in Huron wants its own high school

HURON, California (KSEE) – On Friday, families in Huron rallied to advocate for a local high school and a school district. Currently, the small city shares a school district with Coalinga.  “Growing up in Huron, I had to attend Coalinga High School, which is about a 20-minute ride but in the bus, it’s about an hour […]
HURON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Slack messaging service recovering after morning outage

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from Amazon stating that AWS never experienced any disrruption on Tuesday. (Nexstar) – Many online workers reported roadblocks as soon as they logged on Tuesday morning after outages were reported on key online tools, according to the web monitoring site Downdetector. The popular messaging Slack […]
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

CUSD teachers’ group upset following mask mandate vote

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Clovis Unified School District decided to stop enforcing the statewide mask mandate for schools at a special meeting on Wednesday night.  Following the controversial vote, a teachers’ group is now speaking out, saying it’s unfair they were not consulted on this decision. “Most teachers feel that it is chaotic,” said Kristin […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Passerby helps Fresno family evacuate from house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family has been displaced following a house fire on Wednesday night. Around 10:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a home near Arthur and Weber avenues after someone called 911 to report a fire. Officials say someone was passing by the home when they noticed the fire and knocked on the door […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teen shot in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen in Sanger was shot Friday night, police say. Police were called around 6:00 p.m. to the 1200 block of Sanger Avenue for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male teen with a gunshot wound, according to police. The teen was taken to the hospital […]
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested with forged mail keys and 5 IDs, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville police officers arrested a man for being under the influence of drugs – and later discovered the man had reproduced mail keys, plus bank cards and ID cards belonging to other people, officials say. On Feb. 25, at about 12:19 a.m., Porterville Police officers contacted Juan Grijalva at his home […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mariposa elementary school cancels class after students, teachers refuse to wear masks

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KGPE) – An elementary school in Mariposa shut down on Friday because students and teachers refused to wear masks. According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, it all started on Thursday, when students and teachers at Woodland Elementary School were removed from their classrooms after refusing to wear masks. “They just don’t want […]
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy