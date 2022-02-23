Longmeadow changes mask mandate into a mask advisory

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Longmeadow is changing its mask mandate into a mask advisory, effective immediately.

Longmeadow’s Board of Health voted for the change Tuesday night. According to a news release from the town, residents are urged to follow the guidelines of the Mass Department of Public Health.

This means fully vaccinated people should still mask-up indoors if they or someone in their household has a weakened immune system or are unvaccinated.

Longmeadow has had an indoor mask mandate in place since late December, as the Omicron Variant began to surge.

