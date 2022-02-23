Winter Storm Oaklee path tracker LIVE – Warnings as weather radar forecasts snow & ice from West to Northeast this week

ANOTHER huge winter storm is set to smash huge parts of the country this week.

Winter Storm Oaklee is expected to bring snow, ice, and freezing rain from parts of the West all the way to the Northeast, according to the Weather Channel.

The storm is already producing snowfall in parts of the country now before the low-pressure system will head east and combine with a blast of arctic air.

Storm warning and weather advisories have been issued already for parts of California, the Rockies, Ozarks, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, New York, New England, Arkansas, and Missouri, Weather Channel reports.

The conditions are expected to make travel difficult for the weekend, and could result in mass flight cancelations at airports across the country.

More flights canceled in Texas

On Wednesday, Southwest Airlines canceled 85 flights out of Love Field.

On Thursday, though, 19 departures have been canceled so far.

Southwest completely shut down operations at the airport during the early February storms, which resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations.

Hundreds of flights canceled in Texas

American Airlines has canceled over 500 flights in and out of Dallas-Fort Worth Airport (DFW) in Texas as winter storm Oaklee moves across the country.

An American Airlines spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News: "This week’s winter storm is expected to have a significant impact on our operation, especially in Dallas-Fort Worth.

"The vast majority of impacted flights have been canceled in advance so we could proactively notify and accommodate our customers and avoid last-minute disruptions at the airport."

NWS Alert in Hanford

According to their post on Twitter on Tuesday, there were likely travel delays on Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass Wednesday morning.

How much ice should you expect?

Ice will accumulate in slicken driving in areas stretching from central and northern Texas to the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic states, per the Weather Channel.

Precipitation may shift to rain before finishing in certain sections of the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic, reducing the risk of ice accumulation.

From far north-central Texas through eastern and southeastern Oklahoma, into northern Arkansas and southern Missouri, ice accumulations may affect electricity.

In the areas indicated in the "medium threat" on the map, from north Texas across the Ohio Valley to Pennsylvania, at least some tree damage and scattered power outages are expected.

How much snow should you expect?

According to the Weather Channel, Oaklee will produce at least a foot of snow over parts of the central and southern Rockies.

Oaklee will bring light to moderate snowfall accumulations to areas from central Oklahoma to southern and central Missouri, the northern Ohio Valley, and the southern Great Lakes.

From northern Pennsylvania through New York state and New England, heavier totals of at least 6 inches are expected.

It's possible that a foot of snow may fall in some of these places, per the Weather Channel.

Oaklee on Friday

On Friday, according to the Weather Channel, the Northeast will be free of ice.

For the time being, the heaviest snowfall is forecast in far northern Pennsylvania, much of New York state, and eastern New England.

On the southern edge of the wintry mix, sleet or freezing rain will fall.

In the immediate New York City metro area, Friday's precipitation is expected to be entirely rain. Parts of coastal southern New England may also get a wintry mix or showers.

Oaklee on Thursday, continued

On Thursday night, New York City might witness a period of heavy snow, followed by a changeover to sleet and ice, then rain.

Snow is expected to fall largely in the north and west of New England and upstate New York, with heavy snowfall possible at times.

All of these places are predicted to have hazardous travel conditions, per the Weather Channel.

Where is Oaklee headed on Thursday?

On Thursday, further freezing rain or sleet will move into the Ozarks and Ohio Valley from northern and central Texas.

From the middle Plains to the Great Lakes, snow is predicted to accumulate.

The storm of snow and ice will begin to creep into the Northeast by late Thursday or Thursday night.

Cold temperatures in Oklahoma, continued

Forecasters also are predicting frigid and heavy winds, with a wind chill as cold as 0ºF or below.

The Oklahoma City metro area is not expected to see highs above freezing Wednesday through Friday.

Cold temperatures in Oklahoma

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning was when the worst of the winter storm was predicted to hit.

Forecasters are still unsure how the cold front will affect travel conditions, but freezing precipitation is expected.

Oaklee on Wednesday, part three

Through the midnight hours, icy or snowy travel will affect areas from northern and central Texas through Oklahoma, northern and central Arkansas, central and southern Missouri, and the lower Ohio valley.

Oaklee on Wednesday, continued

Snow is forecast in sections of northern Arizona, Utah, and Colorado's mountains, per the Weather Channel.

Lower elevations from California to southern Arizona will be dampened by rain showers.

Some of the rains may be accompanied by lightning and tiny hail or graupel, which might cause some regions to flood.

On Wednesday, the storm will move towards the central United States.

Oaklee on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Oaklee will bring snow to California's higher altitudes as well as the southern and central Rockies.

This is Southern California's coldest storm of the year, with snowfall possible at elevations as low as 1,500 feet.

This could cause considerable traffic congestion in the high country of Southern California, including the Grapevine, Interstate 15 north of the Inland Empire, and Interstate 8 through the San Diego County mountains, according to the Weather Channel.

Winter storm watches due to Oaklee

From upstate New York through most of New England, including Boston, Hartford, Albany, and Portland, Maine, winter storm watches have been issued.

Snow and/or ice will cause the worst conditions, particularly risky travel, in regions under winter storm warnings and watches.

Winter advisories for these areas

Winter storm warnings and advisories range from California's higher elevations to the southern and central Rockies, the Southern Plains, the Ozarks, and the Mississippi Valley. Dallas-Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, Little Rock, and St. Louis are among the cities that have been issued warnings.

Already producing snowfall

Oaklee is currently producing snow in the Rockies, as well as freezing rain and ice in parts of northern Texas and Oklahoma.

Spreading snow and ice in the Plains