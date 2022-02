The Bureau of Labor Statistics has updated the last five years of employment data, and the revised numbers tell a much more positive story for trucking employment. According to the most recent employment situation report from the federal government, the number of trucking jobs lost during the pandemic is far less than initially reported. Revised data reveals that nearly 79,000 trucking jobs were eliminated in April 2020. Previously, that number was thought to be nearly 88,000 trucking jobs.

