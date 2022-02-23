ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Let Zoë Kravitz in Baby Braids Provide a Midweek Energy Boost

By Ariel Baker
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As if we weren't already excited for Zoë Kravitz to grace our screens in the new "Batman" movie, she showed up to promote the film in Paris looking like Trinity from "The Matrix" — and now all bets are off. The actor posted a string of new photos of the event...

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

