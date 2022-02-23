Youngstown Schools change mask policy
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Schools announced Wednesday a mask policy change.
Beginning Thursday, masks for students and staff are optional throughout the district.WRTA continues scaling back COVID restrictions
Officials said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and spikes and “will act accordingly” to changes.
Students must still wear masks on all city school buses due to the federal mandate.
Just last week, Boardman Schools announced a mask optional policy, too. That policy began Tuesday.
