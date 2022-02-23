MMSD: Indoor masking requirement will remain in place until early April

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District’s masking requirement will remain in place until April, according to the latest guidance from district leaders.

In an email sent to district families Wednesday morning, MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins said the district is taking a “phased approach” to modifying its masking protocols.

The first phase, which goes into effect March 1, will make outdoor masking recommended but not mandatory for all grade levels. Athletes, co-curricular and MSCR participants will also be able to unmask indoors when they’re competing or performing. Spectators and coaches will be required to remain masked indoors.

Phase two includes plans to keep the indoor mask mandate in place until after spring break, which ends April 4. Dr. Jenkins cited past post-spring break COVID-19 spikes as the reason for keeping masking in place until the end of the break.

District officials then plan to provide an update on indoor masking after spring break and by April 15 at the latest.

“As a result of a steady, thoughtful, and meticulous approach to safety mitigation, we are in a much better position than we were only weeks ago,” Dr. Jenkins said. “I would like to thank our staff for their commitment to the safety and success of all our scholars during this pandemic.”

Masks will still be required on buses due to federal guidelines.

The district’s decision came roughly a week before Dane County’s mask mandate was set to expire. The county-wide mandate has been in place since August 2021 when Dane County’s cases started rising again because of the Delta variant.

Several local school districts — including Middleton-Cross Plains, Verona, Sun Prairie and Waunakee — have already announced plans to make masking optional once the county’s mandate ends.

Last week, leaders with the UW System and UW-Madison announced plans to end mask mandates at those schools by the start of spring break at the latest.

