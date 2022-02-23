ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie review: ‘Cyrano’ an intertwined love story both on screen, behind camera

By KATIE WALSH
 4 days ago

Director Joe Wright has tackled many of the great literary love stories on screen, the ones that we return to again and again for their beauty and their pain, from Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” to Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina.” His latest romantic literary screen adaptation is “Cyrano,” another tale of love...

Entertainment Weekly

Lucy and Desi documentary from Amy Poehler offers fans the real love story behind I Love Lucy

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the toast of Hollywood once again. The lovefest for I Love Lucy continues with Amy Poehler's documentary Lucy and Desi, coming to Amazon Prime Video March 4. On the heels of last fall's Being the Ricardos and TCM podcast The Plot Thickens: Lucy, Lucy and Desi adds another layer to the story behind one of Hollywood's most famous couples.
MOVIES
The News-Gazette

The Screening Room | 'Cyrano' a lush, moving affair

Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” embraces its romantic ideal and runs with it. Based on the 2019 off-Broadway musical written by Erica Schmidt, which starred her husband, Peter Dinklage, this is an ambitious undertaking that uses Edmond Rostand’s classic play as its spine, with its certain characters and incidents trimmed away, contemporary dialogue surrounding the original’s more famous lines.
MOVIES
mainstreet-nashville.com

Review: Fall in love with Joe Wright’s ‘Cyrano’

Joe Wright is at his best when he’s making movies about love. They may not always have a happy ending. In fact, they usually don’t. But truly romantic movies seem to be a rarer and rarer thing in contemporary cinema and, like Max Ophuls and Jacques Demy before him, Wright is almost peerless in his ability to make an audience swoon and suffer in maximalist splendor.
MOVIES
Morning Journal

‘Cyrano’ deserves more love than it’s gotten from Oscars | Movie review

We’re not saying “Cyrano” is the best film of 2022 or that no performance was better than Peter Dinklage’s portrayal of its namesake character. Yet for “Cyrano” — a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play, “Cyrano de Bergerac” — to receive but one well-deserved Academy Award nomination is a head-scratcher.
MOVIES
Movie Review: Cyrano

I was really looking forward to this movie. No, not because I’m a gentleman that possesses a slightly bigger nose than most; but because it has Peter Dinklage, who is always enjoyable to watch on the big screen. It also has an actor that I told during an interview, was my favorite young actor working today – Kelvin Harrison Jr. He was the only thing I liked about It Comes at Night (a movie that was billed as a horror film, but was really just a boring story about people holed up in a house). In one year he did Waves and Luce, which both made my Top 10 (the later being my favorite film of the year). And while I’m not the biggest fan of musicals per se, the idea of making this story a musical seemed intriguing. I also love movies that aren’t traditional musicals, the way Once was (and it was nice to see the lead singer from that film, Glen Hansard, pop up in this).
MOVIES
The Ringer

Behind the Curtain of ‘Cyrano’

In 2018, the director Joe Wright settled into a former knitting needle factory in Connecticut that had been turned into a 200-seat theater to watch a musical workshop production. “I just remember weeping, actually,” Wright recalls now on Zoom, in between drags of a cigarette. “I was really shocked—that’s quite unusual for me. But there was something about Haley stood up on that balcony, with Pete beneath her, and the disconnect between these two people who really, desperately loved each other. You know?”
MOVIES
Winston-Salem Journal

"Cyrano" - official movie trailer

Experience the greatest love story ever told. Watch the official trailer for #CyranoMovie now, from director Joe Wright and starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. – in theaters Feb. 25. The soundtrack is available to order via Decca Records here: https://Cyrano.lnk.to/OrderNowSo. Directed By: Joe Wright. Cast:...
MOVIES
