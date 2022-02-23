Movie review: ‘Cyrano’ an intertwined love story both on screen, behind camera

I was really looking forward to this movie. No, not because I’m a gentleman that possesses a slightly bigger nose than most; but because it has Peter Dinklage, who is always enjoyable to watch on the big screen. It also has an actor that I told during an interview, was my favorite young actor working today – Kelvin Harrison Jr. He was the only thing I liked about It Comes at Night (a movie that was billed as a horror film, but was really just a boring story about people holed up in a house). In one year he did Waves and Luce, which both made my Top 10 (the later being my favorite film of the year). And while I’m not the biggest fan of musicals per se, the idea of making this story a musical seemed intriguing. I also love movies that aren’t traditional musicals, the way Once was (and it was nice to see the lead singer from that film, Glen Hansard, pop up in this).

