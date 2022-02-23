ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard Protocol Cuts Opioid Rx After Pediatric Appendectomy

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A standardized prescribing protocol can minimize opioid prescriptions at the time of discharge for pediatric appendectomy patients, according to a study published in the March issue of the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. Lorraine...

