Data scientists are still in high demand, with more and more businesses unlocking the power of big data to improve their operations and profits. But there are some specific skills data scientists need to know to succeed in the field. The entire foundation of data science relies on the use of Structured Query Language (aka Sequel) This is a powerful and versatile open-source programming tool. Anyone can benefit from learning SQL, but data scientists will use it every day in their work. There are many excellent tutorials, courses and books available for those who want to learn it.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 13 DAYS AGO