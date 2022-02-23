Initial Force 15-55lb Adjustable Dumbbell $130.49

My new favorite method of procrastinating is doing a few bicep curls in my living room. Not only is it a quick way to do something mildly beneficial with my time, but I get to feel like Judy Jetson when I tell my Alexa “Set weights to 15 pounds,” and hear the satisfying click as my NordicTrack iSelect voice-activated dumbbells adjust to the right weight. Despite spending many months of 2020 and 2021 working out from home, I never caved and purchased weights except for two-pound wrist ones that TikTok convinced me to buy. They’re too bulky, I thought. Too ugly. I don’t need to work out at home when I so desperately need to go on a silly little walk. Well, call me a convert. I’m sold on the NordicTrack set, and not just because of its futuristic capabilities.

