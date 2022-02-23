ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, WV

PPPD investigating reported fatal crash

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbLss_0eMrGJuh00

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Police Department (PPPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash reportedly involving one fatality, according to a news release from the PPPD.

The PPPD was dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning along Jackson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a semi-truck and trailer hauling 25 tons of fly ash which was heading south on Jackson Avenue, had reportedly been struck by a passenger vehicle traveling north, according to the news release.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was identified as Howard E. Shirley, 49, Point Pleasant. Shirley was pronounced dead at the accident scene and it appears he died as a result from injuries sustained in the accident, further stated the news release.

Also on the scene were members of the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department who used the “Jaws of Life to extricate Mr. Shirley out of the vehicle he was operating and was assisted by members of Mason County EMS,” stated the release.

Shirley’s body was to be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy and examination, according to the PPPD.

According to the news release, “it was determined through the investigation,” Shirley reportedly “drove his vehicle left of center, crossing the center lane and then into the southbound lane, striking the semi-truck head on.” The driver of the semi-truck reportedly saw Shirley’s vehicle entering his lane and “steered his truck to the right off the roadway slightly to avoid the crash but was unable to avoid the collision,” stated the news release.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to the PPPD.

Both vehicles were declared a total loss, stated the news release.

The crash remains under investigation, stated PPPD Chief Joe Veith.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shirley, WV
Mason County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, WV
City
Point Pleasant, WV
County
Mason County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pppd#Mason County Ems#Ohio Valley Publishing
NBC News

CDC eases mask guidelines for schools and other indoor places. Here's how to stay safe.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans can take off their masks. Based on new metrics that take into account Covid hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases, more than 70 percent of the country lives in an area where indoor masks are no longer recommended. For schools located in these parts of the U.S., this represents a seismic shift. Up until now, the agency had recommended universal indoor mask use in K-12 schools to reduce Covid transmission.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Japan to join US, European allies in blocking key Russian banks from SWIFT

Japan has decided to join the United States and European allies in removing selected Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial messaging system, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday. Japan will also freeze assets of President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials, while sending $100 million in emergency...
WORLD
Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant, WV
794
Followers
18
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Point Pleasant Register

Comments / 0

Community Policy