Public Health

BA.2's Spread

 4 days ago

An Omicron subvariant now makes up about a third of COVID-19 cases, the Wall Street Journal reports. BA.2, the subvariant, was deemed a "variant under investigation" by the UK Health Security Agency in January after it was spotted...

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Here's why the Omicron subvariant BA.2 makes us worried

As the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 decreases in the U.S., experts warn about the even more contagious sub-variant of Omicron, known as BA.2. The new strain has been increasing steadily and has already overtaken the original Omicron variant in South Africa and caused a second surge in Denmark and the U.K., which has the World Health Organisation (WHO) and experts all around the world worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BA.2 Omicron Subvariant Is Growing In America, But Yet To Explode

The BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19's Omicron strain may be starting to make itself known within the United States, epidemiologists fear. Nevertheless, its spread has not followed the steep upward path there that it has in some other countries, nor that shown by the original Omicron,. BA.2 is a form of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Health
Coronavirus
New studies bring BA.2 variant into sharper focus

On the heels of concerning new lab and animal experiments suggesting that BA.2 may be capable of causing more severe disease than the original Omicron strain, two new studies are helping to show how well human immunity is defending against this strain in the real world. BA.2 is about 30%...
SCIENCE
BA.2 may cause more severe symptoms compared to omicron

Scientists have new evidence that the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron coronavirus variant may be more severe compared to previous strains. What they found: New lab experiments in Japan found that BA.2 has a number of features that can make it capable of causing severe COVID-19 symptoms on the same level as previous strains.
SCIENCE

