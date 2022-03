The Michigan Wolverines (15-11, 9-7) will look for a resume-building victory when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-8, 12-5) on Sunday in a Big Ten showdown. The Wolverines have bolstered their March Madness bracket positioning with a 4-2 mark in their last six games. But they're certainly not a lock at this point, and assistant Phil Martelli is serving as the interim head coach after Juwan Howard was suspended for the remainder of the regular season after striking a Wisconsin assistant last Sunday. Illinois has lost the Big Ten lead after dropping three of its last five, but the Illini remain in the title hunt. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO