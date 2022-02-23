ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sean Avery signs with Lightning's ECHL affiliate, attempting comeback at 41

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3lrp_0eMrFkaP00
Sean Avery MCT

Avery hasn't played professionally since his final NHL season with the New York Rangers during the 2011-2022 campaign. Over 580 career NHL games, the center registered 90 goals, 157 assists and 247 points.

During his 10 seasons spent between the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars, though, Avery also gained a reputation as being one of the dirtier players in the league on the ice and scandalous figures off the ice. He finished his playing days with 1,533 penalty minutes and led the NHL in that category twice (2003-2004, 2005-2006).

"I've got seven months to be physically ready to walk on to an NHL training camp," Avery said on the "Blackballed with James Di Fiore" podcast. "My timing is coming back and it's getting sharper every single time. I can feel it happening."

Per The Athletic, Avery had "feuds" with numerous players during his playing days, including Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur.

"When Avery held his stick in front of Brodeur during a 2008 playoff series between the Rangers and the New Jersey Devils, he was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct minor penalty, now known as 'The Avery Rule,' The Athletic reported.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Two assists props to bet on Friday night in NHL

When betting on NHL props, the eyes tend to either go to shots on goal, goals or points. I've loved points bets, but you typically need to parlay at least two of them, given the odds. One prop hasn't gotten the attention it deserves, something I'd like to change. Assists.
NHL
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars GameDay 2/24/22 @ Nashville Predators: What To Watch

The Stars are coming off an impressive 3-2 comeback overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets last night [Feb. 23]. The victory is the second straight against the Jets and the 10th win in the last 14 games overall. Now, they travel to Nashville to face a Predators team just ahead of them in the standings in another crucial Central Division matchup.
NHL
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
Yardbarker

OHL This Week: Ritchie traded, Avery’s ECHL adventure, and more!

Today we take a look back on the happenings surrounding the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from February 19-26, 2022. 26-year-old forward Nick Ritchie (102 goals, 108 assists in 212 goals with the Peterborough Petes and the Soo Greyhounds from 2011-15) has been traded to the Arizona Coyotes by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was sent along with a conditional second-round draft pick in exchange for 29-year-old forward Ryan Dzingel and 27-year-old defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Avery
Person
Martin Brodeur
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Ryan Reaves no fan of analytics, Sean Avery released by request, and more

The New York Rangers will square off tomorrow afternoon for the first time against the Pittsburgh Penguins to put some distance between them in the standings. After a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, they jumped over the the Penguins, who dropped a 6-1 decision to New Jersey. The Blueshirts are also 5-0-1 in their past six games, with just nine non-shootout goals allowed during that stretch.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echl#Lightning#Https T Co Spjjyczoyp#The New York Rangers#Hall Of Fame#The New Jersey Devils
Yardbarker

Did Michael Jordan happen to upstage LeBron James in Cleveland?

Michael Jordan pulled up to this year’s NBA All-Star Game in a way that only he could. The retired Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Many thought that Jordan, who owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing, would not be at the All-Star Game after attending the Daytona 500 in Florida earlier in the day on Sunday. But Jordan hopped on a flight to Cleveland and made it on time to be honored at the NBA All-Star event.
NBA
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard apologizes for actions after being banned by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Podcast
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Draymond Green offers blunt take on Ben Simmons-James Harden trade

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets pulled off inarguably the biggest deal of this year’s NBA trade deadline when they swapped disgruntled superstars. Ben Simmons, who had been bleeding cash and refusing to play for Philly, was shipped off to the Nets. James Harden, who had been beefing with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and possibly many more of his teammates who have chosen to remain anonymous, was sent to the 76ers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Cavaliers might not want LeBron James back?

If LeBron James again decides to tell the Cleveland Cavaliers, “I’m back,” they may have a two-word response of their own for him — “No thanks.”. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein cast some doubt on the possibility of James returning to Cleveland for a third stint in a post to Substack this week.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nebraska women's team suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes guard Ashley Scoggin from roster

Two key figures from Nebraska’s women’s basketball team made their exits this week, prompting a series of rumors regarding potential causes. Early Saturday the program announced that associate head coach Chuck Love had been suspended with pay over a “personal matter.” Shortly thereafter sharpshooting staring guard Ashley Scoggin disappeared from the online lineup.
OMAHA, NE
Yardbarker

Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix after Ukraine invasion

Yet another sports entity has distanced itself from Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this week. According to Matt Morlidge of Sky Sports and Nate Saunders of ESPN, Formula 1 has officially canceled this season's Russian Grand Prix scheduled for Sept. 25 in Sochi. "We are watching the...
UEFA
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy