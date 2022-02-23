Sean Avery signs with Lightning's ECHL affiliate, attempting comeback at 41

Sean Avery MCT

Avery hasn't played professionally since his final NHL season with the New York Rangers during the 2011-2022 campaign. Over 580 career NHL games, the center registered 90 goals, 157 assists and 247 points.

During his 10 seasons spent between the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars, though, Avery also gained a reputation as being one of the dirtier players in the league on the ice and scandalous figures off the ice. He finished his playing days with 1,533 penalty minutes and led the NHL in that category twice (2003-2004, 2005-2006).

"I've got seven months to be physically ready to walk on to an NHL training camp," Avery said on the "Blackballed with James Di Fiore" podcast. "My timing is coming back and it's getting sharper every single time. I can feel it happening."

Per The Athletic, Avery had "feuds" with numerous players during his playing days, including Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur.