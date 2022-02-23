Brunt Workwear Secures $20 Million Series B Funding

Residential and commercial security company ADT Inc. shares ADT, -0.14% rose 4% premarket Tuesday, after a revenue beat and upbeat guidance offset an unexpected loss for the fourth quarter. The company had a net loss of $58 million or 7 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $112 million, or 14 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted loss came to 3 cents a share, while the FactSet consensus was for EPS of 19 cents. Revenue edged up to $1.381 billion from $1.315 billion, ahead of the $1.315 billion FactSet consensus. The company said it entered the residential solar market in the quarter after completing the acquisition of Sunpro Solar in December, and launched its ADT Solar product, offering rooftop and energy storage to save on bills. It also launched the Google Nest Doorbell in January that is now part of its ADT smart home offering. The company has also entered a partnership with Ford.

STOCKS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO