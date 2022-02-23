ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunt Workwear Secures $20 Million Series B Funding

By SGB Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrunt Workwear, based in Boston, announced it had closed on a $20 million Series B funding round to accelerate growth just 17 months after the company launched. The funding round was led by Stripes, a growth equity firm that invests in consumer businesses worldwide including On Running, Reformation, Erewhon, and Califia...

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Medical Company Secures $41.5 Million in Funding

FRAMINGHAM – – Variantyx, a technology-driven precision medicine company providing advanced genomic testing for the rare genetic disorders, reproductive health, and precision oncology markets this week announced they have secured $41.5 million in funding. The series C-2 funding round, led by New Era Capital Partners and includes Peregrine...
ECONOMY
pymnts

TruKKer Secures $96M in Series B Funding Round

TruKKer, a Saudi Arabia-headquartered digital freight network, raised $96 million in a mix of debt and equity Series B financing, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) press release. The company plans to use the capital to expand in existing markets in the Middle East and Central Asia and launch new...
BOSTON, MA
Entrepreneur

Shipsy Raises $25 Million In Series B Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Shipsy, a SaaS-based smart logistics management platform, has raised $25 million in a Series B round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners along with existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India's Surge. The company plans to use the...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Red Sift Closes $54 Million Series B Funding to Scale Innovation and Adoption of Integrated Cloud Email Security and Brand Protection Platform

LONDON & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2022-- Red Sift, provider of the only integrated cloud email security and brand protection platform, today announced that it raised $54 million in Series B funding. Highland Europe led the round with participation from new and existing investors, including Sands Capital, MMC Ventures, and Oxford Capital Partners. Sam Brooks, partner at Highland Europe, and Michael Graninger, partner at SANDS Capital, will join the company’s Board of Directors. The new investment brings Red Sift’s total funding raised to $69.8 million.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Increff Raises $12 Million In Series B Funding Round Led by TVS Capital Funds

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Increff has raised $12 million in Series B funding round led by TVS Capital Funds. Other notable investors were Premji Invest and Binny Bansal’s 021 Capital. Existing six angel investors also participated in the round. Funds will be utilized to set up offices and strengthen the local teams in the US and the European region. Furthermore, the capital raised will be invested to add visionary products and services to Increff’s portfolio for supply chain optimization.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Equip Raises $58 Million Series B Funding to Revolutionize Treatment of Eating Disorders

Equip is a virtual treatment platform for eating disorders, and recently raised $58 million in a Series B round led by The Chernin Group. The company aims to revolutionize treatment for eating disorders by delivering virtual care teams and clinical expertise directly to families' homes. Equip says the need for its platform has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Eating Disorder Association's helpline has had a 107% increase in contacts since the start of the pandemic. Kristina Saffran, CEO and co-founder of Equip, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
TheSpoon

Wildtype Raises $100 Million in Series B Funding, Largest Ever for Cell Cultivated Seafood Company

Wildtype, a San Francisco-based cell-cultivated seafood startup, today announced it has raised a $100 million Series B funding round. The round, the largest to date for a cultivated seafood startup, is being led by private equity firm L Catterton and includes a number of high profile investors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr. (through his Footprint Coalition and Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions) among others.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bisnow

Real Estate Crowdfunder Raises $118M In Series B Funding

Real estate crowdfunding platform Groundfloor raised a $118M, Series B funding round, its second round of funding since it was founded in 2013. Israeli real estate company Medipower provided $5.8M in equity, while $7.2M was provided by over 3,600 individuals through separate startup investment platform SeedInvest, TechCrunch reported. Going forward, Medipower announced it would invest $100M in the first year and $220M in year two. Medipower Chairman Yair Goldfinger will join the Groundfloor board, the company stated in a release. Groundfloor, which is based in Atlanta, had previously raised $5M in its Series A round.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Tencent-Backed Sea Faces Yet Another International Market Setback

Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) backed Sea Ltd's (NYSE: SE) Shopee shut shop in France, retreating from a significant market months after launching its maiden foray into Europe, Bloomberg reports. The site will close on March 6. Shopee promised to complete all paid orders until then. The pullback shortly follows...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

ADT shares up 4% premarket as revenue beat and guidance offsets surprise quarterly loss

Residential and commercial security company ADT Inc. shares ADT, -0.14% rose 4% premarket Tuesday, after a revenue beat and upbeat guidance offset an unexpected loss for the fourth quarter. The company had a net loss of $58 million or 7 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $112 million, or 14 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted loss came to 3 cents a share, while the FactSet consensus was for EPS of 19 cents. Revenue edged up to $1.381 billion from $1.315 billion, ahead of the $1.315 billion FactSet consensus. The company said it entered the residential solar market in the quarter after completing the acquisition of Sunpro Solar in December, and launched its ADT Solar product, offering rooftop and energy storage to save on bills. It also launched the Google Nest Doorbell in January that is now part of its ADT smart home offering. The company has also entered a partnership with Ford.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Lucid Delivers More Bad News

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report is not done with bad news. The Californian luxury electric vehicle maker, which started car production five months ago, has still not found a way to solve its production problems. And it's not sure things will get any better anytime soon....
BUSINESS

