ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

To stabilize Ukraine situation, NATO could levy oil sanctions against Russia

By Vladimir Kislinger
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEaT4_0eMrFP0200

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement to recognize two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent nations and deploy troops to eastern Ukraine, President Joe Biden addressed the nation, and the world, to announce sanctions against the Kremlin.

Biden said the Russian action “…is a flagrant violation of international law and requires a firm response from the international community.”

Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates

However, according to a retired Colonel Evelio Otero, an expert in Intelligence and National Security, there is only one sanction that would affect Putin.

“The sanction that hurts Russia the most is the oil sanction, the others are nothing,” Otero said.

In Otero’s opinion, Europe’s strategy of halting Russian oil purchases and stopping the expansion of the Nord Stream pipeline is the strongest option, and should not be taken lightly.

“If Europe shuts down that pipeline and starts bringing in oil from the United States and American oil starts to be produced in the quantities it had before, then the price goes down,” Otero said. “Then Putin suffers. If we don’t do that, the price goes up for the world and Putin fills your pockets with money.”

Biden says U.S. will defend NATO territory from Russian incursion

Biden also announced that U.S. troops will go to other NATO allied countries, which Otero says is of vital importance.

“We are talking about a series of countries that say ´look, we are sorry for what is happening in Ukraine but first we are going to defend ourselves here, because if you (Russia) enter Ukraine, you can fall on us´, because historically the Russians have done it,” Otero explained.

Rafael Pizano, who served as a member of the Peace Forces in countries such as Germany, Italy, Hungary and Slovakia in the 1990s, said the key is joint actions.

“It is very important that the nations remain united. This is not a problem of the Ukrainians only, it is an international problem to respect democracy and preserve it,” Pizzano said.

Ukrainian Americans in Tampa Bay area closely watching Ukraine-Russia crisis

Biden insisted the announced military moves are “entirely defensive” and that the U.S. has no intention of going to war with Russia.

Experts say that NATO will be decisive in a possible negotiation to prevent the Russian invasion of Ukraine, under the promise of not incorporating the country as a member of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#North Atlantic Treaty#Wfla#Ukrainian#Nord Stream#American#Russians#The Peace Forces
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
WFLA

WFLA

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy