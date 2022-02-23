To stabilize Ukraine situation, NATO could levy oil sanctions against Russia

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement to recognize two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent nations and deploy troops to eastern Ukraine, President Joe Biden addressed the nation, and the world, to announce sanctions against the Kremlin.

Biden said the Russian action “…is a flagrant violation of international law and requires a firm response from the international community.”

However, according to a retired Colonel Evelio Otero, an expert in Intelligence and National Security, there is only one sanction that would affect Putin.

“The sanction that hurts Russia the most is the oil sanction, the others are nothing,” Otero said.

In Otero’s opinion, Europe’s strategy of halting Russian oil purchases and stopping the expansion of the Nord Stream pipeline is the strongest option, and should not be taken lightly.

“If Europe shuts down that pipeline and starts bringing in oil from the United States and American oil starts to be produced in the quantities it had before, then the price goes down,” Otero said. “Then Putin suffers. If we don’t do that, the price goes up for the world and Putin fills your pockets with money.”

Biden also announced that U.S. troops will go to other NATO allied countries, which Otero says is of vital importance.

“We are talking about a series of countries that say ´look, we are sorry for what is happening in Ukraine but first we are going to defend ourselves here, because if you (Russia) enter Ukraine, you can fall on us´, because historically the Russians have done it,” Otero explained.

Rafael Pizano, who served as a member of the Peace Forces in countries such as Germany, Italy, Hungary and Slovakia in the 1990s, said the key is joint actions.

“It is very important that the nations remain united. This is not a problem of the Ukrainians only, it is an international problem to respect democracy and preserve it,” Pizzano said.

Biden insisted the announced military moves are “entirely defensive” and that the U.S. has no intention of going to war with Russia.

Experts say that NATO will be decisive in a possible negotiation to prevent the Russian invasion of Ukraine, under the promise of not incorporating the country as a member of the North Atlantic Treaty.

