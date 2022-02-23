ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CSP seizes thousands of pounds of drugs throughout 2021

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316XNE_0eMrFMb500

COLORADO — Colorado State Patrol ( CSP ) has released the number of drugs it has seized over the past year and the total, in weight, is more than any other year within a five year period.

CRIME NEWS: EPSO identifies inmate who died while incarcerated

“The mission of our Smuggling, Trafficking, and Interdiction Section (STIS) is to relentlessly pursue those who transport illegal firearms, narcotics, illicit bulk US currency, and human trafficking victims on Colorado’s highways,” said STIS Captain Bill Barkley of the Colorado State Patrol.

Although the total number of cases dropped 3% in 2021, down to 361 cases from 372 in 2020, some notable seizures include 1,434 pounds of Methamphetamine (291% increase) from 2020, and 151 pounds of Fentanyl powder (403% increase) from 2020 – not to mention the 13,842 fentanyl pills and other drug seizures.

STIS – DRUG AMOUNT

The Colorado State Patrol’s STIS team also seized over $3 Million of illicit U.S. currency, up 16% from 2020 and 143% increase between 2017 and 2021.  The 2021 currency seizures were a result of 53 loads, down from 65 loads in 2020.  Simply put, that averages to over $59,000 per load in 2021 and approximately $17,500 more each load in 2021.

STIS – ILLICIT CURRENCY

Within the STIS seizures, 174 of those seizures originated here in Colorado, and 205 seizures were destined for Colorado.  Colorado was both the top state of origin and destination, followed by California.

Seizures destined for Colorado included:

  • 217 pounds of cocaine
  • $433,810 in illicit U.S. currency
  • 52 pounds of fentanyl
  • Ten (10) guns
  • 137 pounds of heroin
  • 56 pounds of cannabis
  • 681 pounds of methamphetamine
LOCAL NEWS: Puffing could cost you: CSPD reminds drivers not to leave their car unattended to warm up

“Our ultimate mission is to save Coloradan lives from this poison that has already taken too many lives from addiction and overdoses.  The STIS is dedicated every day to this mission,” said Captain Barkley

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Colorado Springs Police bust street racers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are warning drivers about the dangers of street racing and its consequences after busting people participating in the illegal activity. Around 11:15 Saturday night, a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer came across dozens of vehicles and people street racing near Drennan Road and Astrozon Boulevard. Although no […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies investigate shooting, one hospitalized

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriffs’ Office is investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized. On Saturday, Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 0-11 block of Baldwyn Drive in reference to a shooting, according to a press release. Upon arrival, authorities learned that the victim had a verbal confrontation with the occupants […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
California State
KXRM

Pueblo Police investigate suspicious death Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating a suspicious death on Saturday. Officers were called around 4 p.m. to the 700 block of Bellevue Place and found a woman dead. Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations unit are investigating the suspicious death. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for possession in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a man for multiple charges related to possession of a controlled substance. Pueblo PD announced the arrest of Bryan Landeros Friday afternoon as a part of the agency’s Safe Streets Arrests. Landeros was wanted with a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which included Possession of a Controlled […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One dead following crash on Highway 24 in El Paso County

El PASO COUNTY, COLO – Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in El Paso County. It happened around 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of Elbert Road and Highway 24. Troopers say a car was driving west when it drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a truck heading east. The […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Smuggling#Csp#Epso#Stis#Coloradan
KXRM

Woman arrested on multiple charges including fraud, theft

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has arrested a woman wanted on over 10 charges, including fraud, theft, and possession. Pueblo PD announced the arrest of Brandy Aragon Friday Afternoon as a part of the agency’s Safe Streets Arrests. Aragon was wanted with three warrants for Failure to Appear, according to Pueblo PD. Including […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo PD searches for wanted men

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department asks the public for assistance in searching for two wanted men. The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted individuals, according to Pueblo PD. Samuel Sintas, 26 Sintas is wanted with a warrant for Burglary, including Theft and Criminal Mischief. His bond has […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KXRM

Authorities search for robbery suspect

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. Saturday morning, a man was seen on surveillance footage at a Blende convenience store stealing merchandise and assaulting an employee, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect is described as a short Hispanic […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy