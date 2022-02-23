ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Nucleic Acids Research Papers on Iberian Haplotypes, CellDART, Target-Directed MicroRNA Degradation

A team led by investigators in Spain presents a collection of structural variant haplotypes representing hundreds of individuals from the Iberian population. Using available short-read whole-genome sequence data for 785 participants in the Iberian GCAT "Genomes for Life" cohort, the researchers identified more than 30,300 single-nucleotide variants, some 5 million small...

technologynetworks.com

Neural Network Can Recognize Chemical Formulas From Research Papers

Researchers from Syntelly — a startup that originated at Skoltech — Lomonosov Moscow State University, and Sirius University have developed a neural network-based solution for automated recognition of chemical formulas on research paper scans. The study was published in Chemistry-Methods, a scientific journal of the European Chemical Society.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The AUTOTAC chemical biology platform for targeted protein degradation via the autophagy-lysosome system

Targeted protein degradation allows targeting undruggable proteins for therapeutic applications as well as eliminating proteins of interest for research purposes. While several degraders that harness the proteasome or the lysosome have been developed, a technology that simultaneously degrades targets and accelerates cellular autophagic flux is still missing. In this study, we develop a general chemical tool and platform technology termed AUTOphagy-TArgeting Chimera (AUTOTAC), which employs bifunctional molecules composed of target-binding ligands linked to autophagy-targeting ligands. AUTOTACs bind the ZZ domain of the otherwise dormant autophagy receptor p62/Sequestosome-1/SQSTM1, which is activated into oligomeric bodies in complex with targets for their sequestration and degradation. We use AUTOTACs to degrade various oncoproteins and degradation-resistant aggregates in neurodegeneration at nanomolar DC50 values in vitro and in vivo. AUTOTAC provides a platform for selective proteolysis in basic research and drug development.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

In silico evolution of nucleic acid-binding proteins from a nonfunctional scaffold

Directed evolution emulates the process of natural selection to produce proteins with improved or altered functions. These approaches have proven to be very powerful but are technically challenging and particularly time and resource intensive. To bypass these limitations, we constructed a system to perform the entire process of directed evolution in silico. We employed iterative computational cycles of mutation and evaluation to predict mutations that confer high-affinity binding activities for DNA and RNA to an initial de novo designed protein with no inherent function. Beneficial mutations revealed modes of nucleic acid recognition not previously observed in natural proteins, highlighting the ability of computational directed evolution to access new molecular functions. Furthermore, the process by which new functions were obtained closely resembles natural evolution and can provide insights into the contributions of mutation rate, population size and selective pressure on functionalization of macromolecules in nature.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nucleic acid-based fluorescent sensor systems: a review

Nucleic acids have been actively applied to various sensing tools and future biodevices because of their high biocompatibility, as well as their programmable properties and functions. In this review, selected nucleic acid-based fluorescent sensors were introduced as powerful tools for exploring intracellular phenomena. Sensing systems in which readable fluorescence signals can be selectively "turned on" in the presence of target analytes are desired to obtain valuable biological information, including intracellular processes in living cells. In this context, we described the representative fluorescent signal generation mechanisms of the selected nucleic acid-based fluorescent sensors, including molecular beacon and quencher-free linear probes, as well as aptamer- and DNAzyme-based systems. In addition, recent examples of signal amplification systems for detecting small amounts of target analytes under isothermal conditions were highlighted.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Targeting gene therapy directly into the lungs

Tufts researchers are building a reputation for precision targeting in drug delivery. Their tools: tiny lipid-based nanoparticles (LNPs) fine-tuned to latch on to specific tissues, organs, even cell types within the body. Their latest creation: LNPs that carry genetic instructions directly into the lungs. Even if you haven't heard of...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
thebossmagazine.com

Choosing a top research paper writing service

If you want to find a safe and quality service for writing original and unique research papers, then you need to know the basic rules that will help you find the best site more effectively. Today, we are offered many options of student essays writing services for English-speaking students, but not all of them are of 100% quality and safety. First of all, pay attention to the site’s reputation. The more positive and adequate reviews about the work of its authors you find, the better. Today it is hard to find services that help generate prime content, but in the field of educational services there are still some super popular sites that deal with writing cheap and high-quality texts. It is vital to remember that the best essay writing services always guarantee excellent results. This concerns not only the quality of the text, its literacy and content, but also the originality and uniqueness. Plagiarism is a serious violation of copyright, which is simply unacceptable in best research papers.
EDUCATION
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

MicroRNA-483-5p accentuates cisplatin-induced acute kidney injury by targeting GPX3

The ability of cisplatin (cis-diamminedichloroplatinum II) toxicity to induce acute kidney injury (AKI) has attracted attention and concern for a long time, but the molecular mechanism of action for cisplatin is not clear. MicroRNA-483 is involved in several diseases, such as tumorigenesis and osteoarthritis, but its renal target and potential role in AKI are unknown. In this study, we explored the pathogenic role and underlying mechanism of miR-483-5p in cisplatin-induced AKI, using transgenic mice, clinical specimen, and in vitro cell line. We found that miR-483-5p was significantly upregulated by cisplatin in a cisplatin-induced mouse model, in serum samples of patients who received cisplatin therapy, and in NRK-52E cells. Overexpression of miR-483-5p in mouse kidneys by stereotactic renal injection of lentiviruses mediated miR-483-5p or generation of conditional miR-483-overexpressing transgenic mice accentuated cisplatin-induced AKI by increasing oxidative stress, promoting apoptosis, and inhibiting autophagy of tubular cells. Furthermore, our results revealed miR-483-5p directly targeted to GPX3, overexpression of which rescued cisplatin-induced AKI by inhibiting oxidative stress and apoptosis of tubular cells, but not by regulating autophagy. Collectively, miR-483-5p is upregulated by cisplatin and exacerbates cisplatin-induced AKI via negative regulation of GPX3 and contributing oxidative stress and tubular cell apoptosis. These findings reveal a pathogenic role for miR-483-5p in cisplatin-induced AKI and suggest a novel target for the diagnosis and treatment of AKI.
CANCER
Nature.com

Direct comparison of the acute effects of lysergic acid diethylamide and psilocybin in a double-blind placebo-controlled study in healthy subjects

Growing interest has been seen in using lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and psilocybin in psychiatric research and therapy. However, no modern studies have evaluated differences in subjective and autonomic effects of LSD and psilocybin or their similarities and dose equivalence. We used a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover design in 28 healthy subjects (14 women, 14 men) who underwent five 25"‰h sessions and received placebo, LSD (100 and 200"‰Âµg), and psilocybin (15 and 30"‰mg). Test days were separated by at least 10 days. Outcome measures included self-rating scales for subjective effects, autonomic effects, adverse effects, effect durations, plasma levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), prolactin, cortisol, and oxytocin, and pharmacokinetics. The doses of 100 and 200"‰Âµg LSD and 30"‰mg psilocybin produced comparable subjective effects. The 15"‰mg psilocybin dose produced clearly weaker subjective effects compared with both doses of LSD and 30"‰mg psilocybin. The 200"‰Âµg dose of LSD induced higher ratings of ego-dissolution, impairments in control and cognition, and anxiety than the 100"‰Âµg dose. The 200"‰Âµg dose of LSD increased only ratings of ineffability significantly more than 30"‰mg psilocybin. LSD at both doses had clearly longer effect durations than psilocybin. Psilocybin increased blood pressure more than LSD, whereas LSD increased heart rate more than psilocybin. However, both LSD and psilocybin showed comparable cardiostimulant properties, assessed by the rate-pressure product. Both LSD and psilocybin had dose-proportional pharmacokinetics and first-order elimination. Both doses of LSD and the high dose of psilocybin produced qualitatively and quantitatively very similar subjective effects, indicating that alterations of mind that are induced by LSD and psilocybin do not differ beyond the effect duration. Any differences between LSD and psilocybin are dose-dependent rather than substance-dependent. However, LSD and psilocybin differentially increased heart rate and blood pressure. These results may assist with dose finding for future psychedelic research.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Brain Waves of a Dying Person Have Been Recorded in Detail For The First Time

People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.  While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.  When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

NASA Identifies 4,000 Foot-Wide Asteroid Approaching Earth

There’s something less-than-pleasant possibly hurtling itself very close to the surface of Earth. Scientists are now left calculating and plotting what this 4,000 foot-wide asteroid could potentially do within the next week or so. According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, this asteroid is going to hopefully pass...
ASTRONOMY
Fstoppers

Scientists Discover Herb That Fights Dementia And Increases Memory By 75%

The numerous medicinal benefits of this herb have been used for centuries, and the traditional medicine regarded this herb as the most effective one on the treatment of memory issues. Due to its relation to improved memory, Greek students have put this herb on their heads during exams, and there...
YOGA

