FLINT, MI -- A jury has been seated to hear the first civil lawsuits related to the Flint water crisis. The 10 jurors -- seven women and three men -- were sworn in before U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and opening statements from attorneys representing four Flint children and two engineering companies are scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 28.

FLINT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO