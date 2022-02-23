Here are two events to check out this weekend in Iowa City, including the One Book Two Book festival

Attention young book worms, future novelists and student storytellers, the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature’s annual One Book Two Book Children’s Literature Festival returns Saturday and Sunday.

Ice skating with the Iowa Heartlanders and events at Sidekick Coffee & Books are just part of what's planned for the festival.

Between that and an exhibit celebrating student life at the University of Iowa, here are two more events set for this weekend in Iowa City.

City of Literature’s One Book Two Book festival

The two-day festival celebrates literary arts among youth with various activities. Previous years included a visit from the arts education organization Story Pirates in 2018, book fairs and events featuring local authors. The festival began in 2012.

One Book Two Book recognizes the talented youth writers in the Iowa City area through a writing contest and has selected winners and honorable mentions among students from the Iowa City-Cedar Rapids Corridor school districts. This year, the work of 30 children was selected and can be read online at One Book Two Book’s website.

On Saturday, Sidekick Coffee & Books will host an illustration workshop for children ages 9 through 12. The workshop will be taught by Jennifer Black Reinhardt, an illustrator in Iowa City whose work includes “Blue Ethel,” “Gondra’s Treasure” and “Yaks Yak.” Participants will draw their own character and learn about making a picture book. The illustrators will have their artwork shared on social media. Katy Herbold, owner of Sidekick Coffee, will host a story time for youth earlier in the day.

“The goals of the One Book Two Book festival fully align with Sidekick’s mission,” Herbold said in an email to the Press-Citizen. “Giving children the opportunity to explore all aspects of literature is an exciting opportunity for young readers. Sidekick and the One Book Two Book Festival are happy be a part of it.”

Festivities at the Blackhawk Mini Park at the Ped Mall Saturday include a book character meet and greet and photo opportunities featuring Clifford the Big Red Dog, Taco Dragon, Zoom Squirrel and Wild Thing. There will also be free ice skating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with players from the Heartlanders, Jr. Heartlanders and more making appearances on the ice. Skates will be provided.

People of all ages are invited to respond to simple writing prompts while at the park. Responses will be compiled for a public art project to be shared with the community.

The junior high writing jam Sunday features Iowa City author and artist Chuy Renteria, whose memoir “We Heard It When We Were Young” explores growing up first-generation Mexican American in West Liberty. The writing jam is organized by the Iowa Youth Writing Project in conjunction with One Book Two Book festival. The event will be held at the Iowa City Public Library. Those interested can register for the event online.

“We are pleased to be able to offer in-person programming again, though much of it is outside as we continue to take seriously the need for safety as the community continues to respond to the pandemic,” John Kenyon, executive director of the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature, said in an email to the Press-Citizen.

“Our partners always have been important, but this year they really stepped up, with story times at the Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty libraries, events at Sidekick Books and the annual Jr. High Writing Jam with the Iowa Youth Writing Project," he said. "We also are excited to recognize another group of outstanding student writers who will read their work in a special video that will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 27.”

Here is the full schedule of events:

Ice skating at the Ped Mall: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Book fair & book drive at the Ped Mall: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

The University of Iowa Mobile Science Lab at Sidekick Coffee & Books: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Storytime with the Iowa City Public Library: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday

Yoga Storytime with North Liberty Library: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday

Storytime with Coralville Public Library: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday

Storytime with Katy Herbold at Sidekick Coffee & Books: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday

"Home" writing prompt at the Blackhawk Mini Park at the Ped Mall: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Book character meet and greet at the Blackhawk Mini Park at the Ped Mall: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Illustration workshop with Jennifer Black Reinhardt at Sidekick Coffee & Books: 2 p.m. Saturday

Skate with the Heartlanders and Dash: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Book character meet and greet at the Blackhawk Mini Park at the Ped Mall: 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday

Junior high writing jam featuring Chuy Renteria at the Iowa City Public Library: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

‘We Are Hawkeyes’ exhibit at UI Main Library

While downtown for the One Book Two Book Festival, stop by the UI Main Library to check out the ongoing exhibit “We Are Hawkeyes: Celebrating 175 Years of Student Life at the University of Iowa.”

The exhibit, located in the main library gallery at 125 W. Washington Street, celebrates the experiences of UI students across decades, revisiting rallies and protests to athletics and parties through photographs, documents and other artifacts.

"We Are Hawkeyes" encompasses the varying experiences students can have through the university’s many offerings and walks visitors through UI history through a student lens.

The exhibit opened Jan. 18 and will be available through July 3.

The main library gallery is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.