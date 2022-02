The first of two highly-anticipated Chinese restaurants has arrived at Westfield UTC. Though global hot pot chain Haidilao is still under construction inside the mall, Qin West Noodle is finally up and running on the Macy’s end of complex. The Los Angeles-based fast-casual noodle house, which was founded in 2012, already operates several locations in the greater LA area, including in Chinatown and Westwood, as well as an outpost near UC Irvine.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO