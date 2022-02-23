ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika Murder of “CoinStar” Frazier featured on Investigation Discovery series

By Elizabeth White
 4 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The murder of an Auburn man in Opelika will be featured Wednesday night on The Murder Tapes on Investigation Discovery at 8:00 PM CST.

Bruce “CoinStar” Frazier was well known and loved in the east Alabama community

The episode ‘Fled on Foot’ covers the July 2018 murder of Brucetravius Frazier, who was found in his car along W.E. Morton Avenue with a gunshot wound to his head. Frazier was well known in the community and by all accounts was well-liked and considered a true friend. According to the program, “A subsequent attempt on a witness’s life causes police to realize they’re not dealing with the average killer and must work quickly to bring them to justice.”

A few weeks after the shooting, Opelika Police charged 18-year-old Gregory Todd, of Cusseta, with the murder of Frazier. Frazier was known as CoinStar in the community.

Todd

Todd was arrested in Camp Hill, Alabama, by Opelika detectives with assistance from U. S. Marshall’s and other agencies.

In 2020, Todd pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.  He is eligible for parole in 2033.

