NASA Day to be held at Children’s Museum
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum will host NASA Day on Saturday, March 12.Mississippi Children’s Museum to host new traveling exhibit
The event will feature a virtual viewing of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Guests will also learn about what it’s like to go to space and be an astronaut.
The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.
