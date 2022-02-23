ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

NASA Day to be held at Children’s Museum

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpVlu_0eMrDGEJ00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum will host NASA Day on Saturday, March 12.

Mississippi Children’s Museum to host new traveling exhibit

The event will feature a virtual viewing of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Guests will also learn about what it’s like to go to space and be an astronaut.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza to be held in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The 35th Annual Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza will be held in Pearl in July. Mississippi Outdoor Expo’s Dan Robinson and Rob Neblett will be the promoters if this year’s Extravaganza. The event has been designed to promote shooting sports, angling, outdoor experiences, hands-on training, demonstrations and entertainment for youth. This year, the […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Gem and Mineral society host show

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society hosted its 63rd annual show in Jackson. Vendors displayed their rocks, minerals and jewelry. Geologists and experts were present to teach guests about the rocks and minerals. Activities were also held for children. After having to cancel due to COVID last year, organizers said they […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez cancer center finishes storm renovations

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff with the Mary Byrd Perkins cancer facility in Natchez showcased renovations to the building on Thursday, February 24. The Natchez Democrat reported a winter storm in 2021 caused a tree to fall into the building and allowed water to flow in. Chief Executive Officer Todd Stevens said insurance allowed for […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Entertainment
WJTV 12

Dr. Seuss’ birthday celebrated at MCM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) hosted its 11th Annual “Dr. Seuss’ Silly Birthday” Celebration on Saturday, February 26. The museum hosted the Dr. Seuss’ birthday a little early this year. “Dr. Seuss’ birthday is March 2nd, so we always celebrate on the Saturday before just to promote a love of reading, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Entrance passes will be required for Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 1, the Vicksburg National Military Park will begin requiring all visitors, including bus groups, walkers, cyclists and joggers, to have a park entrance or annual pass to enter the park. The park resumed in-person collection of park entrance fees on February 8. The park will be enforcing the park […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Gluckstadt adopts city logo, seal

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt adopted its first logo and seal during a public board meeting on Tuesday, February 17. The city launched a logo contest in October 2021 for neighbors to submit their ideas. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen created the City’s Logo Committee to finalize the logo and seal […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Teens pick out free prom dresses in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 200 high school juniors and seniors from school districts across the metro were able to get a free prom dress on Saturday, February 26. The “Her Prom Closet” giveaway was hosted by Couture Cares, a Memphis-based nonprofit. The organization passes the information along to school districts, and the schools give that […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJTV 12

Great Southern Gun and Knife show held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Great Southern Gun and Knife Show was held at Trade Mart in Jackson. The show included guns, knives, ammo, stun guns, tactical gear and other accessories. Buyers needed a valid state ID and background checks were completed on sight. The show’s director said there are some benefits to shopping at […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

South Pearson Road in Pearl closed for maintenance

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The South Pearson Road railroad crossing will be closed for maintenance on Saturday, February 26. City leaders encourage drivers to use St. Augustine Drive as a detour. The railroad company expects the crossing to reopen on Sunday, February 27.
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Items wanted for donation in Jackson Metro cities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seven mayors across the Jackson Metro area will participate in Extra Table’s March of the Mayors food drive. Each city has been assigned a specific item to be collected. Here’s what you can donate and where to drop items off: Byram – One pound bags of rice can be dropped off […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Educators focus on empowering the youth this Black History Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The south is the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement and the fight for equal rights played out right here in Columbus nearly 60 years ago. Educators across the Chattahoochee Valley are focusing on our youth this Black History Month. The Civil Rights Movement initiated a shift in society, a shift […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Nearly 60K new water meters to be installed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Almost 60,000 defective water meters will be replaced in Jackson throughout the rest of the year and into 2023. The Northside Sun reported the city’s new advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) will allow for multiple means of network connections should a storm damage some points. About 2,000 new meters have already been […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Sandy Edney of Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Sandy Edney of Natchez, in Adams County. MBI officials said Edney is 59-years-old, five feet and six inches tall, 240 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater and green pants […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson City Council considering new position

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council is considering the creation of a neighborhood services manager position. The Northside Sun reported the ordinance was discussed during the council’s February 15 meeting. Responsibilities of the position would include creating collaborative relationships with communities and neighborhood organizations, facilitating community-based problem-solving, conducting community information meetings and more. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy