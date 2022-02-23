NASA Day to be held at Children’s Museum

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum will host NASA Day on Saturday, March 12.

The event will feature a virtual viewing of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Guests will also learn about what it’s like to go to space and be an astronaut.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

