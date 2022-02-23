ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

“Why did you murder my son?” Family of suspect killed in NOPD officer-involved shooting demanding answers

By Jordan Lippincott
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, along with U.S. Marshal Scott Illing, shared new details Tuesday about how 22-year-old Terrell Russell was killed while authorities were attempting to arrest him.

Immediately following the press briefing, Terrell’s family showed up at NOPD headquarters to meet with the police superintendent.

“I’m gonna ask, ‘Why did you murder my son?’ That’s my belief. My son has rights just like anybody else,” said Malcolm Russell, Terrell Russell’s father.

Terrell’s family members say he didn’t know he was wanted by police.

“Y’all didn’t give him a chance. Y’all could have called us, contacted us. I would have been wherever he was. I would have said, ‘Come on, nephew. Y’all put your guns down because this is not going down like this.’ He would have come out, and he would have listened to me,” said Lakisha Bush, Terrell Russell’s aunt.

Authorities say Terrell was wanted on murder charges following a double shooting last August. They say Terrell was holding a rifle inside a townhouse on South Robertson Street when officers with NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad officers and U.S. Marshals task force agents arrived.

“The officers attempted to negotiate his surrender for several minutes, pleading with him to drop his weapon,” said Scott Illing, Eastern District of Louisiana U.S. Marshal. “Mr. Russell did not comply with that and raised his weapon toward the officers.”

Russell was fatally shot once in the chest by a U.S. Marshals task force agent.

According to investigators, officers were not wearing body cameras.

“The U.S. Marshals fugitive task force has been working with NOPD to sign an agreement that will allow officers in the future to wear body-worn cameras,” explained Illing. “That process was started prior to the shooting. It is ongoing and should be implemented in the immediate future.”

As the investigation continues, the New Orleans Police Department is asking anyone who may have personal video of the shooting to come forward.

