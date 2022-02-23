ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodwin competes in 6A girls state wrestling

 4 days ago
--- Charly Goodwin of Junction City High School lost to Diana Urista of Wichita North by a 13-8 decision Wednesday...

Substate tournament pairings are announced

Junction City ( 12-8 ) will host Wichita South ( 9-11 ) in a Class 6A basketball first round substate tournament game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The other half of the bracket finds Liberal ( 4-16 ) at Wichita Heights ( 18-2 ). The tournament championship game will played Saturday on the court of the higher seeded team.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Witt wins a state championship

Ezekiel Witt of Junction City captured the championship in the 106 pound weight class in the Class 6A State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. He defeated Easton Broxterman of Washburn Rural in the title match by a fall. In the 138 weight class Patrick Foxworth finished second. He fell in the...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Wildcats lose by one to Iowa State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Caleb Grill hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range to score 18 points off the Iowa State bench, and Izaiah Brockington added 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Cyclones held off a late rally to edge Kansas State, 74-73 to earn their 20th win of the season. Iowa State has now won four straight games after losing to the Wildcats at home, 75-69 on Feb. 12.
MANHATTAN, KS
Round one area hoops sub-state round up

With the month of March on the horizon, sub-state basketball tournaments are beginning across the state of Kansas. Here you can find finals and matchup information for the Herington, Rural-Vista, and Wakefield boys and girls basketball teams. Thursday, February 24th. The Wakefield girls basketball team emerged victorious in their quarterfinal...
WAKEFIELD, KS
