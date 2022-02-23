Goodwin competes in 6A girls state wrestling

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Caleb Grill hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range to score 18 points off the Iowa State bench, and Izaiah Brockington added 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Cyclones held off a late rally to edge Kansas State, 74-73 to earn their 20th win of the season. Iowa State has now won four straight games after losing to the Wildcats at home, 75-69 on Feb. 12.

