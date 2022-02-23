ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Brickbat: Bad Medicine

By Charles Oliver
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The family of Tiffany Davis has sued Muskegon County, Michigan, Muskegon Sheriff Michael Poulin, and others, claiming Davis died because they failed to provide adequate medical care while...

reason.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reason.com

A Fight and a Promise

Appellant National Association for Legal Gun Defense, LLC (NALGD), complains of the trial court's judgment for Appellee Glenn Hensley in a dispute over whether NALGD was obligated to pay Hensley's attorney's fees under a self-defense liability coverage agreement between the parties. In its sole issue, NALGD challenges the trial court's judgment by arguing that the agreement was inapplicable because (1) Hensley was not acting in self-defense and (2) Hensley did not protect himself with a covered weapon. We affirm….
WASHINGTON, DC
Reason.com

The CDC Says Most Americans Can Take Their Masks Off

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are letting most Americans take their masks off for a little bit, as a treat. On Friday, the public health agency released a new COVID Community Levels tool that measures the severity of the pandemic by COVID's burden on the hospital system, rather than the number of cases. That change in measurement means the CDC is now classifying about 70 percent of counties in the country at low or medium threat of COVID. In those areas, the agency is no longer recommending people wear a mask indoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

Dopesick

In the third episode of the Hulu miniseries Dopesick, Randy Ramseyer, an assistant U.S. attorney in Virginia who is investigating Purdue Pharma's marketing of OxyContin, undergoes prostate cancer surgery. Although he tells a nurse his postoperative pain is off the charts, he refuses to take the OxyContin she offers, saying he wants nothing but Tylenol.
ENTERTAINMENT
Reason.com

Ohio Trial Court Decision Denying Ivermectin Injunction

From Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Carl Aveni's decision in Bontell v. Ohiohealth Corp. (note that Ms. Mikalonis apparently died Jan. 1, after this decision was rendered):. The narrow question before this Court is whether a single trial judge can, or should re-write existing Ohio law on a case-by case...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Muskegon County, MI
Muskegon, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Muskegon, MI
Reason.com

Brickbat: Easier Than Pulling Them Over

A former Norwalk, Connecticut, police officer has been charged with five counts of third-degree computer crime and five counts of second-degree forgery. Police said that Edgar Gonzalez filed written warnings into police databases for traffic stops that he never performed. They began investigating Gonzalez after receiving a complaint from one of the drivers whom Gonzalez claimed he had stopped and issued a warning to.
NORWALK, CT
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy