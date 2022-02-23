Brickbat: Bad Medicine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are letting most Americans take their masks off for a little bit, as a treat. On Friday, the public health agency released a new COVID Community Levels tool that measures the severity of the pandemic by COVID's burden on the hospital system, rather than the number of cases. That change in measurement means the CDC is now classifying about 70 percent of counties in the country at low or medium threat of COVID. In those areas, the agency is no longer recommending people wear a mask indoors.

