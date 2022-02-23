ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ex-NYPD Union Boss Ed Mullins in Custody to Face Criminal Charges, Reports Say

By Dia Gill
 4 days ago
After a tumultuous exit from his role as the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association President, Ed Mullins is in federal custody and expected to be...

Woman’s Body Found in Plastic Container Along New York Expressway

Police found the body of a 35-year-old woman in a plastic container along an expressway in the Bronx area of New York on Friday. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott, had been reported missing by a relative the day before and was last seen more than a week earlier, on Feb. 16. Police found her body across from a self-storage facility off the Deegan Expressway, a few blocks from Yankee Stadium, around 2 a.m. Investigators were reportedly questioning a male cousin who was seen removing a plastic container from her building on Friday, according to the New York Post. In a Facebook post before Walcott’s body was found, her aunt said the beautician and East Harlem resident had a son and a “host of family and friends awaiting her safe return home.” “This is strange as she would never abandon her beloved son,” she wrote.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

