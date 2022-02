Lost Ark takes the W as it goes live with one of the most successful game launches on Steam, ever. The MMORPG by Smilegate RPG and published by Amazon Games broke records as it started its opening weekend in one of the biggest launches in Steam’s history. At the time of writing, Lost Ark currently has the most concurrent players at 730,000, almost double the amount that Counter Strike: Global Offensive, the game with the second most concurrent players, has.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO