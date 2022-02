Roughly 5,000 workers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island will begin voting on whether they want to form a union, starting on March 25th, union organizers said Wednesday. The union election for all full and regularly-scheduled part-time employees of the JFK8 fulfillment center will be conducted in person in a tent outside the warehouse and run through March 30th, organizers said on Twitter.

