Charlottesville, VA

The Daily Dish: Virginia needs to repeat its vintage performance vs. No. 7 Duke

By Dushawn London
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streaking Virginia Cavaliers find themselves in a must-win situation as they take on the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday night in Charlottesville (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). This season did not start the way Tony Bennett and his Cavaliers are used to, but the 'Hoos have won five of...

247Sports

Kentucky Basketball: John Calipari says his players 'are not robots' after 75-73 loss at Arkansas

Carrying a 23-5 record and AP No. 6 ranking into Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, it became clear rather quickly for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari that his Wildcats were going to have their hands full against No. 18 Arkansas. Despite trailing by double-digits in the first half and having to default to Oscar Tshiebwe for a heavy portion of their production on the day, Kentucky still nearly squeezed out a victory before enduring a 75-73 loss to the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Bruce Pearl said after Auburn's loss at Tennessee

Bruce Pearl's recent dominance over Rick Barnes and Tennessee was quelled Saturday, as Auburn's six-game winning streak over Tennessee was snapped in Knoxville in a 67-62 loss. Jabari Smith hung 27 points, but the Tigers (25-4, 13-3 SEC) went more than eight minutes without a made basket in the second half, as they saw an 11-point lead evaporate. Here's everything Pearl said after Auburn's third straight road loss.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 7, Samford 1 - FINAL

TALLAHASSEE -- No. 10 Florida State and Samford return to the field at Dick Howser Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (4-1) and Bulldogs (4-1) can be seen on ACC Network Extra. A stream is available here. It can also be heard on 100.7 WFLA in Tallahassee, on the FSU Gameday App or TuneIn App, or via the live audio stream here. Noles247.com will provide updates below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 418 | Not Dickinson Around

Live from Ann Arbor, Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Derek Piper discuss a 93-85 win at Michigan. The guys discuss big games from Kofi Cockburn (27 points), Alfonso Plummer (26 points) and Trent Frazier (17 points) and big bench boosts from Andre Curbelo (12 points) and Coleman Hawkins. Then the guys preview the Illini's final-week push for a Big Ten regular-season championship, which will need to include a little help in Tuesday's showdown between Purdue and Wisconsin.
BASKETBALL
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Wasn’t Aware Non-Calls Could Be Reviewed Under NBA Rules

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to seal the deal in the final moments against the L.A. Clippers on Friday night, falling 105-102 in a crucial loss. One of the defining moments of the loss was an 8.5-minute review that led to LeBron James being ruled out of bounds on a play that originally was called out of bounds off Robert Covington.
NBA
247Sports

Porter Moser on Bedlam W: 'We needed this...this team right now in this moment needed that win to stay alive'

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners needed to knock off their Bedlam counterparts to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, and that’s exactly what they did Saturday afternoon inside the Lloyd Noble Center. It took an extra five minutes to do it, but they fended off the Oklahoma State Cowboys 66-62 in overtime to halt a four-game losing streak and pick up an essential win.
NORMAN, OK
