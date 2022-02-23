ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football makes top 25 in ESPN's SP+ Preseason Poll

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WL0o_0eMrA4pT00

The ESPN SP+ likes what they see from Auburn football going into the season.

This ranking will surprise some folks. Auburn football has not had a smooth offseason with recruiting slipping and the drama regarding Bryan Harsin possibly losing his job.

Since the seemingly unneeded drama around Harsin concluded, things have been feeling better around The Plains.

One of those positive things is how ESPN's SP+ views the Auburn Tigers in their early preseason poll. They had Auburn ranked at 25.

The SP+ values returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history according to ESPN's website.

Here's what ESPN said about the SEC.

SEC: No. 2 Georgia , No. 3 Alabama , No. 6 Texas A&M . That these three teams are in the top six is no surprise. Maybe the biggest surprise is at No. 9: Tennessee overachieved projections last year and now enjoys sturdy returning production numbers. Could the Vols establish themselves as No. 2 in the East?

Auburn will probably not be ranked in many polls going into the college football season but at least there are metrics that think highly of Harsin's program.

One would think that the returning production of running back Tank Bigsby helps Auburn crack the top 25 in the SP+. His 1,000-yard campaign was extremely impressive when you account for the fact that he had to create his own separation more often than he probably should last year.

Comments / 0

 

