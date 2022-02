LNP | LancasterOnline’s Carter Walker reported last week that a Lebanon County judge “sided primarily with Lancaster County on Thursday in his ruling in the case of a lawyer seeking payment for the legal bills of then-District Attorney Craig Stedman. The legal bills stemmed from a dispute between the county and Stedman — now a judge on the Court of Common Pleas — regarding his handling of Lancaster County Drug Task Force money. Philadelphia law firm Kleinbard LLC was seeking $74,139.06 from the county. Lebanon County Senior Judge Robert Eby, who was assigned to the case to avoid the conflict of interest posed had a Lancaster County judge presided, ruled Thursday that the county would have to pay only $5,000.” Kleinbard partner Mark Seiberling said the firm would appeal.

