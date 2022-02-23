Best New Artists

Last fall, RealestK was just another distracted high school student. He recalls sitting in a business class and editing a music video on his computer, which his teacher was having none of. “She comes by and she’s like, ‘Listen, can’t you be more realistic? You could be spending 10 minutes of your time doing this, or you could spend 10 minutes of your time actually doing this work that I’m giving you, so you could get a good mark and get a good future,’” the 17-year-old Torontonian tells Complex Canada.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO