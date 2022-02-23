Best New Artists

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last fall, RealestK was just another distracted high school student. He recalls sitting in a business class and editing a music video on his computer, which his teacher was having none of. “She comes by and she’s like, ‘Listen, can’t you be more realistic? You could be spending 10 minutes of your time doing this, or you could spend 10 minutes of your time actually doing this work that I’m giving you, so you could get a good mark and get a good future,’” the 17-year-old Torontonian tells Complex Canada.
Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart Married at Ceremony in Georgia

Da Brat has gotten married to her fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. The pair wed on Tuesday evening in front of 100 people in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People. “Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” the 47-year-old rapper said. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”
Rick Ross: ‘Losing Nipsey and Dolph’ Is ‘Equivalent or Greater’ to Losing Biggie and 2Pac on a Generational Level

Rick Ross, who dropped his latest album, Richer Than I Ever Been, spoke to HotNewHipHop in a wide-ranging interview. During the chat, Ross reflected on the loss of Nipsey Hussle and Young Dolph and compared it to the deaths of 2Pac and Biggie. “Losing Nipsey and Dolph for this generation, I’m sure, was just as equivalent or greater to what [Notorious] B.I.G. or ‘Pac was for my generation,” Ross, who tried to sign Nipsey to Maybach Music Group, said.
Benzino Publicly Apologizes to Daughter Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj Over Collab Claim

Benzino has made a public apology after claiming that his daughter Coi Leray had a collaboration with Nicki Minaj on the way. As Nicki fans may have spotted via an Instagram update this week, the Queen artist swiftly denied the claim of such a collaboration, saying in a recent Stories update that “i don’t have a collab coming with anyone.” Meanwhile, in a recently shared IG clip, Leray linked the rumors to comments her father made during a recent Clubhouse discussion.
Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
T.I. Responds After Godfrey Slams Rapper for Performing Stand-Up After Him

After the Nebraskan comedian Godfrey took issue with T.I.’s recent stand-up attempt, the Atlanta rapper took to social media to clap back at certain comments he made. Godfrey was initially upset that T.I., who he said he doesn’t yet consider himself a comedian, performed a set right after him in Atlanta after he had been labeled the headliner for the evening. “As a headliner, no one is supposed to go up after you,” he said on an episode of his In Godfrey We Trust podcast.
Nicki Minaj Earns Best Streaming Songs Debut as a Lead Artist

Nicki Minaj boasts her best debut as a lead artist on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart with “Do We Have a Problem?,” alongside Lil Baby, which bows at No. 2 on the ranking dated Feb. 19. “Problem” starts with 24.4 million U.S. streams in the Feb. 4-10 tracking...
Rosalía Shares Dance-Heavy Video for New Song “Chicken Teriyaki”

Rosalía has given fans yet another taste of her upcoming album Motomami with the dance-heavy video for her new track, “Chicken Teriyaki.”. The latest album cut, which follows the release of “Saoko” and “La Fama,” is the most direct yet. With a stripped-back instrumental, the bouncy track is accompanied by a video that keeps it simple, too. Directed by Tanu Muino, the video shows Rosalía in a dance studio as she and other dancers effortlessly go from one routine to the next.
Artist’s new song looks at the end of a relationship

Budding Los Angeles soul artist Maria Sanchez (who also goes by the alias Groovy MS) has released a new track titled “Hey Love” — one of two new singles she will be releasing on My Grito Industries/Soul Tune Records. Both songs will appear on an upcoming 45-inch...
Wack 100 Checked By Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer After He Claims The Rapper Snitched

Listeners can often find Wack 100 delivering commentary about Rap culture and his remarks often ignite a visceral response. Recently, Wack went viral after alleging that Pooh Shiesty, who is currently incarcerated and reportedly pleaded guilty to firearms charges, snitched to the authorities. This is a claim that could cause havoc for Shiesty behind bars as well as among his industry peers, and Shiesty's attorney, Bradford Cohen, stepped in to shut down the rumors.
NBA YoungBoy Sparks Engagement Rumors With Insane 30-Karat Diamond Ring For His Girlfriend

Wedding bells might be in the air for NBA YoungBoy and his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. On Thursday (February 24), Philadelphia-based Shyne Jewelers flaunted a stunning engagement ring the Baton Rouge rapper apparently purchased for his lady on Instagram. Boasting 30 karats of GIA-certified diamonds, the ring features a giant diamond...
