Tremont, IL

Tremont wrestling advances to IHSA dual-team state finals; Washington loses by one

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
 4 days ago

Host Tremont made it three consecutive state finals appearances by beating Kewanee 63-18 on Tuesday night in a Class 1A dual-team sectional .

The seventh-ranked Turks now faces No. 9 Elmhurst IC Catholic in the 5 p.m. Friday quarterfinal at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena.

Tremont got pins from Chase Stedman (113 pounds), Logan Poisal (138), Logan Stedman (160), Lucas Wendling (170), TJ Connor (182), Cooper Wendling (195) and John Rathbun (220). Josiah Grant, the 126-pounder for the Turks, got a 3-0 decision over Hayden Davis.

Washington falls in Class 2A

Washington came up just short of its eighth successive Class 2A dual-team wrestling state finals appearance.

The No. 2-ranked and host Panthers lost to top-ranked Joliet Catholic Academy 30-29 at a 2A dual-team sectional on Tuesday. Washington had made seven state finals in a row, winning four state championships from 2016-2019 and two runners-up (2015, 2020) in a six-year span.

'I wanted to dominate': Washington wrestler takes second career IHSA state championship

JCA advances to the 5 p.m. Friday state quarterfinal match against Riverside Brookfield at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

In a battle of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association top two 2A ranked teams, Washington held a 22-21 advantage heading into the final four matches. The Hilltoppers, who won a dual meet over Washington in January, picked up a pin at 152 pounds, followed by a win at 160 pounds for a 30-22 lead.

Washington’s Blake Hinrichsen nearly picked up a pin — worth six points — but took down Nico Ronchetti with a 21-9 major decision, collecting four team points in the 170-pound bout. This made the match 30-26 with one final match at 182 pounds.

Joe Hoffer grabbed a win for Washington, beating Caden Moore, 4-3 but the Panthers came up one point short.

IHSA wrestling: How a losing streak fueled this top-ranked Washington wrestler's winning ways

Donnie Hidden started the match for Washington at 195, picking up a pin. JCA then reeled off a five-match victory to go up 21-6. But Washington won four matches in a row including a 5-2 decision from Josh Biagini at 132 and Kannon Webster’s 28-13 tech fall at 138.

An intentional injury at 145 was supposed to give Washington six points but the Panthers were awarded just five due to a one-point deduction for an unsportsmanlike comment.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Tremont wrestling advances to IHSA dual-team state finals; Washington loses by one

