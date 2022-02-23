Fire station to be constructed in south Apache Junction

An agreement between Superstition Fire and Medical District and two major homebuilders developing large master-planned communities with about 10,500 residential units includes constructing a fire station in south Apache Junction.

The fire district’s board of directors discussed and voted unanimously to approve a Superstition Vistas land agreement with builders D.R. Horton and Brookfield Properties during a Feb. 16 meeting.

“The decision was to move forward with the agreement. All board members were present and voted in favor,” Fire Chief John Whitney said in an email.

Construction of the fire station will be paid for by SFMD, he said.

“We have a loose forecast to begin construction mid-2025. But that is simply a forecast,” he said.

The developers are setting aside $500,000 for a temporary facility if needed.

Fire Station 266 will be constructed on 2 acres near Ironwood Drive and Warner Road.

“It puts us centralized to the new development and will assist in accommodating for future growth,” Fire Chief Whitney said.

SFMD Board meetings are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month. While meetings are closed to the public, anyone can listen by phone. The meeting call-in number is 480-646-1864 and the access pin code is 1234. Agendas are at sfmd.az.gov.

Superstition Fire and Medical District provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon.

Under the SFMD governing board’s direction, the district has a budget of $23.7 million through four divisions: emergency services operations, which includes transport; planning and logistics; administrative services; and financial services.