Submitted Content

Everyone’s got to eat, right? On Saturday, February 26, check out Buona Forchetta’s mobile pizza oven while you enjoy a delicious Buona Forchetta wood fired pizza. Top off the pizza with a dessert of authentic Italian gelato generously provided by Gelato Paradiso. Gelato Paradiso will bring their most popular flavors and serve until approximately 8 pm. 100% of money earned that night from pizza and gelato is being donated to CSF and CoSA.

Buona Forchetta is also hosting the Coronado’s Talent VIP pre-party. “We are so fortunate to have partners like Matteo Cattaneo and Marco Zannoni of Buona Forchetta who love to support our event which in turn supports CSF and CoSA. Buona Forchetta has been a critical sponsor since year one. The event would not be what it is today without their support,” said Alan Kinzel, Producer of Coronado’s Talent.

“Petra Cornelius of Gelato Paradiso has also been a huge supporter of Coronado’s Talent and our schools since the first year. Petra just loves our community and is committed to making it better as evidenced by what they are doing again on Saturday,” said Alan.

Find the pizza and gelato at Coronado High School beginning at 5 pm prior to the 2022 Coronado’s Talent show. Pizza will be served until 7 pm, unless they run out of dough! Gelato will be served until approximately 8 pm, unless they run out of gelato! Here’s to hoping they do run out of food … as that will mean a phenomenal donation to our schools! You do not need to be attending the show to purchase pizza and gelato, it’s for everyone to come and enjoy.

Fun fact — cooking pizza in a wood fired pizza oven at high temperatures produces a pizza in about three minutes. So bring the family to CHS Saturday evening, get some pizza (and gelato), and make a difference for our schools.

RELATED:

The story Garage Buona Forchetta and Gelato Paradiso to Serve Specialties Saturday Evening in Support of Schools appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Managing Editor .