ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Garage Buona Forchetta and Gelato Paradiso to Serve Specialties Saturday Evening in Support of Schools

By Managing Editor
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 4 days ago

Submitted Content

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVDEc_0eMr91B200

Everyone’s got to eat, right? On Saturday, February 26, check out Buona Forchetta’s mobile pizza oven while you enjoy a delicious Buona Forchetta wood fired pizza. Top off the pizza with a dessert of authentic Italian gelato generously provided by Gelato Paradiso. Gelato Paradiso will bring their most popular flavors and serve until approximately 8 pm. 100% of money earned that night from pizza and gelato is being donated to CSF and CoSA.

Buona Forchetta is also hosting the Coronado’s Talent VIP pre-party. “We are so fortunate to have partners like Matteo Cattaneo and Marco Zannoni of Buona Forchetta who love to support our event which in turn supports CSF and CoSA. Buona Forchetta has been a critical sponsor since year one. The event would not be what it is today without their support,” said Alan Kinzel, Producer of Coronado’s Talent.

“Petra Cornelius of Gelato Paradiso has also been a huge supporter of Coronado’s Talent and our schools since the first year. Petra just loves our community and is committed to making it better as evidenced by what they are doing again on Saturday,” said Alan.

Find the pizza and gelato at Coronado High School beginning at 5 pm prior to the 2022 Coronado’s Talent show. Pizza will be served until 7 pm, unless they run out of dough!  Gelato will be served until approximately 8 pm, unless they run out of gelato! Here’s to hoping they do run out of food … as that will mean a phenomenal donation to our schools!  You do not need to be attending the show to purchase pizza and gelato, it’s for everyone to come and enjoy.

Fun fact — cooking pizza in a wood fired pizza oven at high temperatures produces a pizza in about three minutes. So bring the family to CHS Saturday evening, get some pizza (and gelato), and make a difference for our schools.

RELATED:

Coronado’s Talent 2022 is Feb. 26 — Auditions Begin Jan. 9 (video)

The story Garage Buona Forchetta and Gelato Paradiso to Serve Specialties Saturday Evening in Support of Schools appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Managing Editor .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Coronado Times

Costa Azul, Then & Now – A Local’s Legacy

Editor’s Note: We are sharing this story today after the unexpected death of Brant Sarber, who passed peacefully in his sleep the night of February 23, 2022. Today, February 26 […] The story Costa Azul, Then & Now – A Local’s Legacy appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

February Emerald Keeper of the Month: Tara Davies

Do you have questions about composting? Have you ever wanted to learn more about caring for your garden, native plants, and local wildlife? Meet Coronado Teen Librarian and Master Composter […] The story February Emerald Keeper of the Month: Tara Davies appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Emerald Keepers.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Coming to Coronado in 2023

Good times and good Mexican food will always go together, just like tacos and tequila! Sam Fox, Coronado resident and renowned restaurateur, will open Blanco Cocina + Cantina in 2023 […] The story Blanco Cocina + Cantina Coming to Coronado in 2023 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Coronado, CA
Society
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Lifestyle
The Coronado Times

Coronado Beach Makes Top 25 of TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best Beaches in U.S.

“Yeah, we wish we were there, too. White sands, rugged coastlines, the works—these are the beaches that travelers dream of all year long,” states TripAdvisor about their yearly best beaches […] The story Coronado Beach Makes Top 25 of TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best Beaches in U.S. appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

CHA’s “Uprooted” Exhibit — Taking a Look at a Dark Side of History So We Don’t Repeat It

February 19 marked the 80th anniversary of Executive order 9066 which allowed for the imprisonment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. In honor of the many Japanese-Americans who suffered locally […] The story CHA’s “Uprooted” Exhibit — Taking a Look at a Dark Side of History So We Don’t Repeat It appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jadyn Brandt.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Food Drink#Garage Buona Forchetta#Gelato Paradiso#Serve Specialties#Support Of Schools#Italian#Csf#Cosa#Coronado High School
The Coronado Times

Healthy Habits and Exercise for Weight Loss – March 8

It is hard sometimes to find that balance in life between making healthy choices and creating healthy habits to either maintain or lose weight. Please join Clinical Nutrition department and […] The story Healthy Habits and Exercise for Weight Loss – March 8 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

CHS Senior Morgan Bradbury Receives World Language Student Award

CHS senior Morgan Bradbury (l) and her AP Spanish teacher Megan Probasco celebrated Bradbury’s Language Student of the Year award. Probasco nominated her student for the statewide award which includes […] The story CHS Senior Morgan Bradbury Receives World Language Student Award appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Community Grant Program Offers Online Applications

The City of Coronado’s Community Grants program is now accepting online applications for the Fiscal Year 2022-­23 program. The Community Grants program supports local organizations that administer events, such as […] The story Community Grant Program Offers Online Applications appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Coronado Times

Coronado Crime Report (February 13 through 18)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft Report on A Avenue Victim reported package stolen from front porch. […] The story Coronado Crime Report (February 13 through 18) appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Bella Villarin.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Tennis Center Drop-In Clinics

Submitted Content The Coronado Tennis Center wishes to thank everyone who attended the free adult doubles clinics held on Saturday, February 5 at the Coronado Tennis Center run by tennis […] The story Coronado Tennis Center Drop-In Clinics appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Coronado Playhouse Announces Inaugural Black History Month Program in Partnership with Typa Theatre Company

Coronado Playhouse is incredibly excited to partner with TYPA Theatre Company in hosting its inaugural showcase dedicated to honoring Black History Month entitled “Expression of Black Joy and Unity.” This […] The story Coronado Playhouse Announces Inaugural Black History Month Program in Partnership with Typa Theatre Company appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Playhouse.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Liberty Call Distilling’s Bridgeworthy Events

Tuesday Nights are $20 Steak Nights at Liberty Call Distilling. For $20 you receive a House Cut 12 oz NY Steak with Hand-Cut Fries, plus an Old Fashioned Cocktail. This […] The story Liberty Call Distilling’s Bridgeworthy Events appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Sales Tax Update for Third Quarter 2021 Shows Rebound

The City of Coronado receives 1 cent of sales tax for every transaction that occurs within the city limits. Coronado’s July through September 2021 sales tax update report shows that […] The story Sales Tax Update for Third Quarter 2021 Shows Rebound appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

AR Workshop Comes to Coronado March 25th

AR Workshop is a franchise of Do-It-Yourself home décor workshops. Locations can be found all across the country, and now Coronado residents Laura and Chris Nelson have opened up their […] The story AR Workshop Comes to Coronado March 25th appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Alyssa K. Burns.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The 2022 Coronado Community READ Winner is… “West with Giraffes”!

After a months-long process that included recruiting of nominations, narrowing them down, and a public vote, the Coronado Public Library is excited to accounce the 2022 Coronado Community READ title, […] The story The 2022 Coronado Community READ Winner is… “West with Giraffes”! appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Public Library.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
265
Followers
159
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy