ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Vaccination Greatly Reduces Odds of MIS-C in Teens Who Get COVID

By Alan Mozes
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQRi5_0eMr8v7K00

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Early on in the pandemic doctors observed that some children and teens infected with COVID-19 went on to develop a relatively rare, but potentially life-threatening, complication known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) .

But new research out of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that COVID-19 vaccines are highly protective against MIS-C, causing an already low risk to dramatically plummet.

"Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs," explained study lead author Dr. Anna Yousaf. She's a medical officer with the CDC's COVID-19 Response Team's MIS unit.

How and why COVID-19 triggers MIS-C is still unclear, said Yousaf. Equally murky is why some kids infected with COVID-19 develop the condition — typically two to six weeks after an initial infection — while others don't.

But what is clear, she said, is that prior to the introduction of vaccines the risk that a young person with COVID-19 would develop MIS-C was about 200 out of every 1 million patients. In contrast, the new investigation pegged the risk among vaccinated kids at just one in a million.

"Today's results suggest that MIS-C cases following COVID-19 vaccination are rare, and that the likelihood of developing MIS-C is much greater in children who are unvaccinated and get COVID-19," Yousaf said.

In the study, all MIS-C cases among U.S. children were tracked between December 2020 and the end of August 2021.

That period represents the first nine months of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States. During that time, the only vaccine authorized for use among children under the age of 18 was the Pfizer shot.

In all, 21 children — at an average age of 16 — were identified as having developed MIS-C in that timeframe. Just over 60% were boys. All were hospitalized as a result, with 57% admitted to an intensive care unit.

All of the children had been vaccinated: 11 with one dose, and 10 with two doses. And eventually all recovered, and were discharged from the hospital.

The study team determined that by the end of the study period more than 21 million U.S. children between the ages of 12 and 20 had been vaccinated at least once. That translated into a risk for MIS-C amounting to about one of every 1 million vaccinated children.

Yousaf added that it's not clear whether getting vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine actually causes MIS-C risk to drop even more than a single dose, or whether three would be more protective than two.

"This was not addressed in our data," she said.

At the same time, Yousaf added that "a recent study showed that vaccination with two doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 91% effective against preventing MIS-C." And she emphasized that the findings strongly suggest that vaccines (which are now recommended for everyone aged 5 and up) are an effective shield against MIS-C risk.

The new report was published online Feb. 22 in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health .

Dr. Mary Beth Son serves as the section chief of the rheumatology program at Boston Children's Hospital, and is an author of an accompanying commentary.

Because MIS-C is a known postinfection complication, "it wasn't totally unexpected that vaccination would prevent it," Son noted.

"However, it is very important to document the safety of these highly scrutinized vaccines," Son stressed, adding that a number of other investigations in the United States and France have found a far lower risk for MIS-C among vaccinated children.

The latest study "demonstrates that vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is rarely associated with MIS-C, and contributes to a growing body of literature that vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 decreases risk of MIS-C," she added.

More information

There's more on MIS-C at the CDC .

SOURCES: Anna Yousaf, MD, medical officer, multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) unit, COVID-19 Response Team, division of viral diseases, respiratory viruses branch, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Mary Beth Son, MD, section chief, rheumatology program, Boston Children's Hospital, and associate professor, pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, Boston; The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, Feb. 22, 2022, online

Comments / 0

Related
People

Mothers Who Get Vaccinated During Pregnancy Pass COVID Protection to Their Babies, Study Finds

The COVID-19 vaccines have already been proven to provide an immense amount of protection to pregnant women, and new research shows that it helps their babies, too. A new study from the Centers for Disease Control found that women who receive two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine during their pregnancy appear to pass on the antibodies to their baby.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
KGO

Wisconsin child dies from MIS-C, rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin child has died of a rare condition linked to COVID-19. TheMilwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday the child is the first in the state to die of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. State health officials said the child died sometime within the last month. The child was under 10...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mis#Covid 19 Vaccine#Healthday News#Mis C#Cdc#Covid 19 Response Team
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Fortune

There’s another great reason to get a COVID vaccine, the U.K.’s top health agency reports

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. COVID vaccination reduces the risk of developing long COVID, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency (HSA) has reported, giving us more insight into the poorly understood affliction which leaves individuals suffering from COVID symptoms for weeks to months after initial infection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Country
France
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wyoming News

Nearly Half of 500 Million Free COVID Tests Still Left

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As coronavirus cases across the United States drop, nearly half of the 500 million free COVID tests offered by the federal government have gone unused, according to the White House. It said Americans have placed 68 million orders for packages of four free rapid tests per family, but about 46% of the tests are still up for grabs, the Associated Press reported. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lawrence Post

Mother, who fought for her life against COVID while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines, met her baby son for the first time more than two months after giving birth

The lucky mother met her newborn baby for the first time more than two months after giving birth. The fortunate mother was fighting for her life against the Coronavirus while under sedation and breathing with the help of machines. The mother also said that she had not been vaccinated against the virus and was planning to get the shot after giving birth. She said that she was nervous about the vaccine potentially causing complications for her pregnancy,
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
News4Jax.com

COVID vaccine can help children avoid ‘devastating consequences’ of MIS-C, study finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new study from the CDC is offering encouraging news for parents about preventing a debilitating condition caused by COVID in kids. Dr. Ana Alvarez, a pediatric infectious disease doctor with Wolfson Children’s Hospital, explained that multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) is rare in children who are infected with COVID -- 7,000 kids have been diagnosed with it across the country, but it has been deadly.
KIDS
contagionlive.com

Single COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Significantly Reduces Risk of Reinfection

An Israeli study found COVID-19 reinfection was "relatively rare," and previously infected persons who also received at least 1 dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine had an 82% reduced risk of reinfection. This article was originally published on HCPLive. People previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 are at a significantly reduced risk...
SCIENCE
CBS New York

Health Expert Says CDC Data Suggests MIS-C Is Less Common With Omicron Variant Compared To Prior COVID Strains

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Now that the Omicron COVID wave seems to be diminishing, there’s potentially another concern for parents. That’s the delayed inflammatory response that strikes some children at about this time after a surge. As if a never-before-seen virus causing all manner of strange symptoms throughout the body wasn’t enough, a few weeks after a coronavirus surge, children started coming down with a mysterious condition that came to be known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C for short. “MIS-C can really present in children of all ages, but most commonly, we see it in children ages 5-11,” said Dr....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
technologynetworks.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Reduces Risk of Severe Disease and Boosts Mental Health

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

What to know about MIS-C, a rare inflammatory condition in children

Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of youngsters in the United States have suffered a rare but serious condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). The condition, which researchers are still learning about, has been associated with the coronavirus, causing inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, eyes and other organs within weeks after infection or exposure to covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Newly Diagnosed Diabetes in COVID Patients Often Temporary: Study

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Newly diagnosed diabetes in many COVID-19 patients may be a temporary type triggered by COVID, according to a new study. Blood sugar levels returned to normal in about half of the newly diagnosed diabetes patients after they left the hospital, and only 8% required insulin after one year, according to the report published online recently in the Journal of Diabetes and its Complications. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

First child death from COVID-related MIS-C reported in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it has confirmed the first fatal case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare condition associated with COVID-19, in the state. The child who died of MIS-C was under 10 years old and lived in southeastern Wisconsin, health officials said. MIS-C causes inflammation in parts of the body...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DHS warns parents of MIS-C

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The State of Wisconsin reported its first childhood death due to a rare condition related to COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said the child died within the past month from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Since it was discovered in 2020,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy