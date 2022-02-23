ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel urges diplomatic solution in Ukraine, avoids mention of Russia

By Reuters
 4 days ago
JERUSALEM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Israel called on Wednesday for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis and said it was concerned about the country's large Jewish community but avoided any mention of Russia, a major player in the conflict in Syria.

"Israel shares international concern over the steps in eastern Ukraine and the severe escalation in the situation (and) hopes that a diplomatic solution will be found," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said it supported "the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine" but offered no comment on Russia's actions in ordering troops into two breakaway regions in the east of the country.

The carefully worded statement reflected the balance Israel has long maintained over Russia, with which it maintains a coordination mechanism to avoid unintentional clashes in Syria, where Russian forces have been present since 2015.

Israel has said it will offer shelter to members of Ukraine's Jewish community who flee the country as the threat of fighting has grown but it has avoided any direct criticism of Russia, which has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border.

The position stands in contrast to the sanctions Israel's main ally the United States has announced against Moscow but an Israeli official said the position had been coordinated with Washington.

Simona Halperin, head of the Eurasia desk at Israel's Foreign Ministry, told Army Radio that Israel was talking to all sides and said "there is full understanding between us and the United States."

"What is important here is that Israel has no side in this conflict," she said.

Reporting by Dan Williams and James Mackenzie; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Reuters

Reuters

