Dayton, OH

DP&L Foundation’s new name to match company rebranding

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Power and Light Foundation announced that it has a new name and logo to align with the 2021 rebranding of the company.

The Dayton Power and Light Foundation has been rebranded as the AES Ohio Foundation to match the utility service company.

According to AES Ohio, the AES Ohio Foundation will be awarding grants totaling $1.5 million including 14 Power Grants to partner organizations. The recipients will be organizations in the strategic areas of economic development and the arts, workforce development, poverty reduction and diversity and inclusion.

“The AES Ohio Foundation is the largest corporate foundation in the Miami Valley where every dollar is distributed locally with a commitment to award sustainable grants that make a positive impact on our region,” said Director Community and Corporate Social Responsibility Holly Wiggins. “Congratulations to our grant recipients whose hard work, dedication and passion drive community building while strategically navigating the challenges of the COVID pandemic.”

To view the community impact grant recipients, visit aes-ohio.com/community-impact-grants .

IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTN

