Dwayne Johnson is a man with very little free time and in the rare event that free time comes around, he takes full advantage. Affectionately known as “The Rock” to many of his fans, Dwayne Johnson has become one of the top entertainers in the world. He’s also highly disciplined and takes his physical, mental and emotional health seriously. He is working on all three in his most recent social media post, soaking up a Hawaiian sunset from his patio. He shares a video with his millions of fans and social media followers in which he speaks on invigorating his “mana” by enjoying a peaceful morning.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO