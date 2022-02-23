ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abigail Breslin is engaged to longtime boyfriend Ira Kunyansky

By Caroline Blair
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
Abigail Breslin said "duh" when Ira Kunyansky asked for her hand in marriage. Getty Images; abbienormal9/Insta

Abigail Breslin is engaged.

The “Little Miss Sunshine” star announced Tuesday night that she accepted a proposal from her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky.

“I was like, ‘duh.’ #engagedyall,” Breslin, 25, captioned a close-up photo of her diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

Kunyansky, 31, also shared his excitement on Instagram with a series of three photos, including a romantic lobster dinner at Geoffrey’s Malibu.

“She said YES!” he wrote.

Breslin’s friends flooded the comments section of the couple’s posts with celebratory messages.

“Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!💍,” Elle Fanning wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!” actress Katherine McNamara commented.

“Congrats! Abs and ira!!!” her brother Spencer Breslin chimed in.

Breslin recently raved about Kunyansky on his 31st birthday.

The “Scream Queens” alum’s announcement came less than a week after she celebrated her now-fiancé’s 31st birthday and wrote a sweet Instagram tribute to him.

“Happiest happiest birthday to my one and only, love of my life, perfect angel of a boyfriend @richruski …. Life would be so uninteresting without you in it. I adore you more than words can describe,” she wrote at the time.

While it is unclear when Breslin and Kunyansky started dating, she first shared a photo of him in November 2017.

Breslin’s rep didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Breslin and Kunyansky have been dating for about five years.

The Oscar nominee’s engagement comes nearly one year after her dad, Michael Breslin, died from COVID-19 at the age of 78.

“At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye,” she wrote on Instagram in February 2021, adding that it was the novel coronavirus that “cut my sweet daddy’s life too short.”

The “Stillwater” star posted another tribute to her late dad for Father’s Day that June.

“This is the first Father’s Day of my life where I can’t call my dad and laugh or joke about something,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of him holding her as a baby. “I’ve had various different emotions today. Anger/ sadness/frustration/ bitterness… but mostly I’m happy. I had an amazing dad and I still do. He’s just not here in the physical form I’d like.”

