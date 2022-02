MEDFORD (CBS) — Medford Police are searching for a driver who hit a woman as she was getting out of a ride-share on Saturday night. The man allegedly got out of his car and looked at the injured woman before driving off. Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Harvard Street as the 22-year-old victim and her boyfriend were getting out of the car. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where she remains in serious condition. Police believe the man drove off toward Main Street where he possibly turned right. He was described as “a dark-skinned male, possibly Hispanic with very...

29 MINUTES AGO