Arnold’s Bar and Grill Chef to Appear on Food Network’s 'Chopped'

Dolly Parton is one of the most talented people on the planet, yet she always finds new and innovative ways to be relatable. Although the country music star, actress, and entrepreneur is a talented cook in her own right, even she knows that sometimes a little bit of fast food really hits the spot. Parton loves to talk about food, which makes sense because she's a Southern woman who has attended her fair share of potlucks. For breakfast, she told Marie Claire that she enjoys biscuits topped in traditional Southern milk gravy served alongside a couple of sausage patties. She also revealed to Today that when she is in a movie, she likes to cook a pot of homemade chicken and dumplings using her secret recipe for her costars.

