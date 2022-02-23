ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Arnold’s Bar and Grill Chef to Appear on Food Network’s 'Chopped'

By Maggy McDonel
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chef of Cincinnati’s oldest tavern will be competing on an upcoming episode of Food Network’s Chopped. Arnold’s Bar and Grill chef Kayla Robison’s episode will air Tuesday, March 1 at 9 p.m. in the 51st season of this long-running, wildly popular TV show. On...

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Guy Fieri of Food Network Opening Restaurant Downtown

Guy Fieri is bringing his food to town.Leo Roza/Unsplash. Few personalities on television bring the kind of enthusiasm and excitement as Food Network’s Guy Fieri. Known for his bleached blonde hair, sunglasses (with matching tan lines), and his love for dive bars and drive-through restaurants, Fieri has long added his own twist to traditional foods. And while he does own several restaurants around the United States, he hasn’t opened one in Arizona. At least until now.
Closer Weekly

Food Network Star Damaris Phillips Loves Living in Kentucky! Tour the Chef’s Stunning New Home

In 2013, Damaris Phillips competed on season 9 of The Next Food Network Star, beating out 11 other chefs to win the grand prize. The television personality landed her own show, Southern at Heart, which ran from 2013 to 2016. After all of her success, the Guy’s Grocery Games judge and her husband, Darrick Wood, purchased a new home in 2021. They marked the big move with the renewal of their wedding vows at home.
RECIPES
Cheddar News

Food Network's Jeff Mauro to Pay Tribute to Guy Fieri at South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The 21st Annual Food Network and Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF), is returning to Miami on February 24 with proceeds to benefit the future leaders of the hospitality industry. Lee Schrager, the founder and director of the festival, and Food Network star Jeff Mauro joined Cheddar News to discuss what ticket holders can expect, how the festival benefits students, and how Mauro will be paying tribute to fellow food celebrity, Guy Fieri, by hosting a charity auction dinner. "I mean there's nobody bigger, nobody more magnetic right now in the food space than Guy," Maura said. "I mean the guy had a Super Bowl commercial on last night. That's a dream of mine, so I'm one step closer there just by doing a tight 20 minutes at his tribute dinner."
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Blue Ash Chili closing most of Wednesday for Food Network taping

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Blue Ash Chili on Kenwood Road will be closed during the day Wednesday for a taping of a Food Network favorite. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
BLUE ASH, OH
Closer Weekly

Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis Found Love Again With Producer Shane Farley! Meet Her Boyfriend

Family means everything to Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis. It’s the foundation of all of her successful series, the inspiration behind some of her most popular recipes and the reason why she continues to take her fame to new heights. When she’s not in front of the cameras, Giada enjoys spending quality time with her daughter, Jade Thompson, and her boyfriend, television producer Shane Farley.
RECIPES
Distractify

What's Going on With the Lawsuit Against Dave and Jenny Marrs of 'Fixer to Fabulous'?

With so many home renovation shows to watch on HGTV, each new addition to the network has to be unique in its own way. To audiences, there's definitely something special about Fixer to Fabulous. The husband-and-wife duo leading the show are Dave and Jenny Marrs. They work together to restore older homes into living spaces that are considered more modern and contemporary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Channel#Man V Food#Tavern#Food Drink#Food Network#Commandernbeef#Cincinnatians#Findlay Market#Instagram A#The Food Network#The Travel Channel
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closes, New BBQ Restaurant Moving In.

From death comes new life. At least that is the case for a once-popular restaurant and a new restaurant that is opening in its place. Honey Bear’s BBQ had previously occupied the space at 2824 North Central Avenue in Chandler. However, after the pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard, Honey Bear’s could not sustain the shutdowns, and eventually closed its doors for good.
Tracey Folly

My grandmother threw her dishes in the trash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Drinking tea with my grandmother is one of my fondest childhood memories. She would boil the water on the stove and pour the boiling water into matching fine china teacups atop matching saucers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
107 JAMZ

The Ugliest Bridesmaid Dresses Ever? Bride Admits, They Are

In a couple of months, it will be springtime and in those months you will begin to see more and more engagement announcements and wedding announcements. There is just something about the "rebirth" time of year that lends itself to committing your life to another. But we are not here...
TODAY.com

Mom of famed octuplets posts 13th birthday tribute to kids

Natalie Suleman's octuplets are officially teenagers. Suleman, who previously went by Nadya, shot to fame in 2009 after giving birth to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai. In a post on Friday, she celebrated the kids and their unusual sibling status. "You are all growing into some...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

This Is Dolly Parton's Go-To Taco Bell Order

Dolly Parton is one of the most talented people on the planet, yet she always finds new and innovative ways to be relatable. Although the country music star, actress, and entrepreneur is a talented cook in her own right, even she knows that sometimes a little bit of fast food really hits the spot. Parton loves to talk about food, which makes sense because she's a Southern woman who has attended her fair share of potlucks. For breakfast, she told Marie Claire that she enjoys biscuits topped in traditional Southern milk gravy served alongside a couple of sausage patties. She also revealed to Today that when she is in a movie, she likes to cook a pot of homemade chicken and dumplings using her secret recipe for her costars.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Shares Vintage Photo With Husband on Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Dolly Parton is sharing a throwback photo with her husband, Carl Thomas Dean: “Happy Valentine’s Day y’all!”. Let’s wish a happy Valentine’s Day to Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean. Together for 55 years (and counting), the singer is sharing a throwback photo of the couple on social media. In the image, Dean is caught kissing his the country star on the cheek. Parton, dressed in a denim shirt and red lipstick, is smiling from ear to ear.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy